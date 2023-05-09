Globe seals deal with Unity for ₧5.4-B telecoms towers

Globe Telecom Inc. has signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Unity Digital Infrastructure Inc. for the sale of P5.4-billion worth of telecommunications towers.

Under the agreement, Unity, a partnership between Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. and Partners Group, will acquire 447 Globe towers, consisting of 84 percent ground-based towers and 16 percent rooftop towers.

The towers, which are all located in Luzon, will be leased back to Globe for an initial period of 15 years.

“We sold a total of 447 towers with total proceeds of P5.4 billion. We have not received that amount because will receive the amount in tranches as we turn over the towers to Unity,” Globe CFO Rizza Maniego-Eala said in a press briefing.

It estimates the pre-tax net transaction gain from this transaction to be P1.8 billion, reporting and recognition of which will be according to the timing of the transaction closings.

She noted that this transaction will bring Globe to over 7,500 towers sold, “above target” from its initial intention of selling and leasing back 7,000 towers to tower companies.

This also brings the gross proceeds of the transactions to “close to P100 billion, of which we turned over 44 percent and received P40.5 billion already,” according to Eala.

Globe’s transaction with Unity also comes with a commitment to build over 200 towers across Visayas and Mindanao.

The first close for this portfolio is targeted to occur in the third quarter, with subsequent closings happening as and when closing conditions are met.

Aboitiz InfraCapital President Cosette V. Canilao noted that the transaction will further expand Unity’s capacity, digital footprint, and portfolio of strategic locations across the country.

After the completion of this transaction, Unity’s portfolio of assets will increase to more than 2,000 towers and small cell poles nationwide.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital is committed to addressing the infrastructure gaps in the Philippines. Aligned with the Aboitiz Group’s goal of becoming the Philippines’ first Techglomerate, this partnership between Unity and Globe will allow us to support mobile network operators in enhancing connectivity across the country, bringing even more Filipinos into the digital age,” Canilao said.

The government is targeting to deploy a common tower network of over 50,000 towers to enhance telecommunication services and meet rising demand for data connectivity.

Globe President Ernest L. Cu noted that this transaction will allow Globe to “further streamline our operations and promote technology as a tool to upgrade the standard of living across the nation but especially in Visayas and Mindanao, consistent with our vision of digital inclusivity.

“Reliable infrastructure cannot be stressed enough for a digital company like Globe especially now that our deliberate shift from telco to techco is robustly underway.”

Eala added that Globe will be studying if it will put up more towers for sale. “We will see if there are anymore opportunistic transactions this year. We’re only targeting [for the sale of] 7,000 [towers], the fact that we’re already at 7,500 [towers] is we’re already above target.”