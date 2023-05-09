Gilas off to rousing start

PHNOM PENH—Malaysia was easy picking for Gilas Pilipinas on Tuesday in 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball action at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Elephant Hall 2.

Gilas’s 94-49 rout in its games debut serves as a fitting warm up for tougher games ahead especially in post-pool play.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser had 15 points and five rebounds, while Justin Brownlee made 11 points and four rebounds in his SEA Games debut.

Arvin Tolentino had 10 points, while De La Salle big man Michael Phillips had nine points and 15 rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas dominated the Malaysians right from the opening tip.

“We challenged the first group to get us off to a good start. It’s really their responsibility to start us off well,” Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said.

The team takes a one-day break before battling host Cambodia, which is beefed up by six naturalized players including the trio of Sayeed Pridget, Brandon Peterson, and Darrin Dorsey, members of the 3×3 team that won the gold.

The respite will also enable Calvin Oftana to heal after suffering a strained calf muscle after a slip in the first half.

“We have a casualty right away. Calvin Oftana strained a calf muscle that’s why we didn’t play him anymore in the second half,” Reyes said.

The women’s competition begins Wednesday, with the Philippines battling Cambodia at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. Philippine time).

Gilas took a 33-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, even leading by as much as 50 points.

Phillips wowed the Filipino fans at the venue with his energy, highlighted by two slams.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





