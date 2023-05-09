‘Evil Dead Rise’ opens exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas on May 10

Ayala Malls Cinemas continues to give more reasons to movie enthusiasts to experience and relish once again the joys of watching horror movies on the big screen with their own curation of film titles in the A-List Series.

Coming this May 10 as part of it’s a-List Series is “Evil Dead Rise” from the iconic film franchise. The films follow two sisters being reunited, Beth (played by Lilly Sullivan) visits her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) living and raising her children alone in LA. Shortly upon Beth’s arrival, an earthquake popped open a hole in their garage that revealed the Book of the Dead and released evil spirits, ensuing a demonic possession of Ellie, resulting into carnage as she pursues her sister and children.

An appetite for serving up bloody frights reunites the producing team behind the original and successive “Evil Dead” films: producer Rob Tapert and executive producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell. They are joined by accomplished filmmaker Lee Cronin to take the action to new places (and heights) with “Evil Dead Rise.” Since 1981, the cult classic “The Evil Dead” has spawned a long-lasting IP and a passionate fanbase that transcends generations. Planning to create an eagerly awaited new film in the franchise, Raimi met with studio executives in 2018 and pitched the idea of doing something new theatrically, leveraging the property while expanding the storytelling.

In keeping with “Evil Dead Rise” director’s (Lee Cronin) vision, Ayala Malls Cinemas lets the audience in an immersive ultimate fear experience as the family fights for survival against a demon-possessed mom turned into a non-stop killing machine.

As Lee Cronin is quick to bring horror back to the basics, he shares, “I hope audiences are going to love the horror, because first and foremost, when you make a horror movie, you want it to be scary and entertaining. I think moviegoers will enjoy the visual verve and restlessness of the movie when it really gets going, along with the fresh experience—this is very much an ‘Evil Dead’ movie, but it’s really in the here and now. And hopefully, it will be an entry point into an even greater ‘Evil Dead’ universe than the one we know to date. I think great horror is something that you watch and then it follows you home, when you turn the lights out. This really takes the horror home.”

You’ve been warned, with an R-18 rating by the local censors board with no cuts, the film’s irreplaceable experience of fear in horror on the big screen is heightened with Ayala Malls Cinemas’ up-to-date state-of-the-art cinema technology. Prepare to step into a riveting summer of thrills where the sights and sounds of horror are inescapable inside Ayala Malls Cinemas when “Evil Dead Rise” is finally unleashed on May 10.

