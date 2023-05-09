Editorial Cartoon May 09, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Make customers feel they are fairly treated
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives. It shuttered schools, businesses and workplaces and forced millions to stay at home. Health authorities limited our social interactions in their effort to contain the spread of the virus. As a consequence, Internet usage has increased all over the world. While online services became an essential lifeline for many Filipinos during the pandemic, more than 30 million citizens still have no Internet access.