Crisis of confidence

Several years ago I was in business with a gentleman from Hong Kong who told a story of a childhood lesson.

When he was six years of age—old enough to think for himself but young enough to still be dependent on his parent—my friend’s father had him sit on the kitchen counter and said “Jump, I will catch you.” They did this several times until the father did not catch the young boy and he fell.

“Never trust anyone completely,” said his father.

The Judeo-Christian bible has some things to say about trust. The book of Psalms has this verse: “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.” If you believe in an all-powerful deity, that makes sense. But the prophet Micah is much more direct on the subject of trust. Depending on the English translation we read, “Believe not a friend, and trust not in a prince.” “Put no trust in a friend, have no confidence in a loved one.” “Don’t trust anyone—not your best friend or even your wife!”

Trust is defined as a “firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.” Although we often use the two words interchangeably, “Confidence” is moderately more specific with the emphasis on reliability. “The feeling or belief that one can rely on someone or something.”

Although my research may not be complete, I cannot find a single example of a national leader being judged on “Trust.” There are surveys on “Satisfied with performance” and “Approval,” but it seems that only in the Philippines do we ask the public a question on “trust.”

“How would you rate the overall trustworthiness of the following [national leaders/institutions] over the past 12 months?” (PUBLiCUS Asia). “We would like to ask you about your trust in certain people in our society” (PulseAsia).

Trust is based on our perception of the past. Confidence is based on if we think we can continue to trust in the future. “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”—Warren Buffett.

The Edelman Trust Barometer is a large—32,000 respondents across 28 countries—annual survey gauging trust levels and perceived credibility among the general population towards governments, media, non-governmental organizations, and corporations. Among Business, Government, and Media, Business is the only majority-trusted institution. Only in China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and UAE is government trusted more than business and even then, business has an average 74 percent trust rating.

“Trust is the glue of life. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.”—Stephen Covey, motivational writer.

The US and to a lesser extent Europe are dealing with a banking crisis. The three failed US banks—noted by the press as small- to mid-size US banks—this year were bigger than the 25 that collapsed in 2008. Yet, “US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell her Group of Seven counterparts next week that the US banking system remains sound.” Further, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured the public that “the US banking system remains sound and resilient.”

PacWest Bancorp, one of the “small- to mid-size” was trading at $30.00 on February 7, $9.40 on March 13th, and hit a low of $3.50 on May 4, a few hours after Powell’s reassurances. The stock market is where real people invest real money and make real decisions based on their confidence in the future. Bank depositors are the same.

As of the end of March, JPMorgan Chase estimated $550 billion had been withdrawn from these “smaller” banks. The same event is happening in Europe. British Hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry said in a May 6th interview on Bloomberg Markets that the withdrawals are “entirely justified.” Further, Hendry warned, “a further decline in the M2 money supply (which I wrote about last week), could convince the US government to step in and prevent citizens from taking their capital out of the banking system.”

The banking crisis as with each and every economic crisis is first a crisis of confidence. “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”—Abraham Lincoln.

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.