AIA Philippines, Medicard Philippines announce new CEO

AIA Philippines and MediCard Philippines, Inc. (“MediCard”) have jointly announced the appointment of Julian Mengual as its new CEO, who has also been the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer since March 2023. He will be taking over the post from Dr. Nicky Montoya.

Under Dr. Montoya’s term, MediCard continued to rise to become one of the leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in the country, providing healthcare services to more than 920,000 members across corporate and individual plans. MediCard was fully acquired by the AIA Group early this year.

“We are thankful for the many contributions of Dr. Montoya that has brought MediCard to where it is today. He leaves behind an incredible legacy that gives us a very strong foundation to build on,” said AIA Philippines Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Ang. “We look forward to working with Julian as we continue to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective in the Philippines. Together, we will continue to fulfill our mission of helping Filipinos live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,”

“I have spent the past few months working closely with Julian and I am confident I am leaving MediCard in the capable hands of someone who understands the needs of the business,” shared MediCard Philippines Chief Executive Officer Dr Nicky Montoya. “I trust that under his leadership and in close collaboration with the rest of the senior leaders in MediCard, my father’s legacy will reach greater heights.”

Mengual brings with him 25 years of extensive knowledge and experience in the healthcare and financial industries. Prior to joining MediCard, he was the CEO for Asia Health Markets and Regional Health Solutions APAC of Cigna Hong Kong, a multinational healthcare and insurance company, where he was responsible for the businesses in Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia. He also spent many years leading executive strategic roles in Asia at Cigna.

