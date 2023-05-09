A toast to writers

The Nick Joaquin Literary Awards, halted by the pandemic, recently came back with a vengeance, drawing some of the country’s finest writers in ceremonies at Winford Hotel in Manila.

In first photo, Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon receives, on behalf of businessman Ramon S. Ang, the Patron of Literature plaque and medal for his sustained support for the NJLA and major initiatives of the Philippines Graphic, the oldest newsmagazine in the country.

The plaque and medal were handed by publisher T. Anthony C. Cabangon. In second photo, Ian Rosales Casocot (second from left)—first prize winner for the short story “Ceferina in Apartment 2G”—is flanked by Dr. Jose “Butch” Dalisay, NJLA 2023 chairman of the board of judges, and co-judges Dr. Susan Lara and Marra PL. Lanot, editor, Philippines Graphic Reader.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





