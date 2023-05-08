YHI Philippines and EDZ General Merchandise contract signing

ELF by YHI Philippines and EDZ General Merchandise are pleased to announce a partnership agreement in which YHI, as the sole authorized distributor of ELF Lubricant in the Philippines, will have EDZ General Merchandise as YHI’s distributor-partner in Central Luzon to revive the legend and strengthen its legacy in the Philippine Market.

For nearly 20 years, EDZ General Merchandise has served the motorcycle industry. Started in 2013 as a distributor of sidecars under the name EDZ Sidecar Builder, the shop has evolved and adapted to meet the needs of its customers, expanding its offering from focusing on motorcycle sidecars to distributing lubricants, motorcycle parts and accessories, tubes, and trires, despite having only 25 employees. Working with EDZ General Merchandise to serve the motorcycle industry is a great complement to ELF’s passion for providing exceptional performance in the industry.

A contract signing will take place on May 6, 2023, Saturday 11:00 AM at Adrian’s Restaurant and Catering Services (former LAMARANG STAEK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT), San Juan Poblacion Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. The collaboration represents a significant shift in how both companies address and meet the needs and demands of the motorcycle industry.