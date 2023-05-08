Viet, Japanese nationals now PHL’s fastest-growing alien

VIETNAMESE and Japanese nationals are now the fastest-growing registered group of employed foreign nationals (FN) in the country, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Based on its preliminary Jobs and Labor Market Forecast 2023-2025 study, DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) reported the number of Vietnamese with issued Alien Employment Permit (AEP) rose to 14,849 last year from just 4,867 in 2021.

The number of Japanese AEP holders also increased to 5,854 in 2022 from 3,215 in the previous year.

Despite the significant rise in the numbers of both groups, most of the issued AEPs by DOLE last year were still for Chinese workers at 20,385.

However, this was significantly lower compared to its peak in 2019 with 127,269 before dwindling to 83,796 (2020); and 45,557 in 2021.

Aside from the three groups, other nationalities with the most number of AEP holders last year also included Koreans (3,382), Indonesian (3,190), Malaysian (2,776), Taiwanese (2,455), Indian (2,195), Myanmari (1,993), and Thai (1,004).

AEP is a document FNs must obtain from DOLE before they can work in the country for at least six months.

Reduced numbers

Overall, BLE said the number of the AEP holders last year has been cut down by more than half compared to before the start of the pandemic.

From 158,710 in 2019, the number of FNs with AEP last year dipped to 62,349.

BLE attributed the reduction to Covid-19 pandemic as well as the stricter measures from DOLE, particularly Department Order (DO) No. 221, Series of 2021, which took effect on May 6, 2021.

“The said policy (DO 221) already puts in place the employer’s publication of the vacant position to be filled up by the foreign national, while continuous decline in AEP application and issuance is still attributed to the imposition of travel restrictions and community quarantines across the country,” BLE said in its new report.

It noted most of the FNs worked as technicians and associate professionals, followed by professionals and managers.

In terms of industries, the top three industries with the most number of employed FNs in 2022 are administrative and support service activities (38,621), information and communication (5,900), as well as professional, scientific and technical activities (4,212).

BLE pointed out the sectors which shed the most number of employed FNs from 2019 to 2022 due to the pandemic were administrative and support service activities (-67,205 or -63.5 percent), information and communication (-16,055 or -73.1 percent), and construction (-3,670 or -58.7 percent).