ULAP president Gov. Cua calls for LGU support in children vaccination drive

AS the government embarks on a month-long nationwide children’s vaccination campaign against measles, rubella and polio, Quirino governor and Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) president Dax Cua renewed his call to fellow local leaders to step up their efforts against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“We have to work in tandem with the national government to vaccinate our kids and avoid another public health crisis,” Cua said. “I renew my call to my fellow local leaders to do our part. Let’s step up our efforts to convince parents to bring their kids for vaccination,” he added.

The Department of Health is set to conduct the “Chikiting Ligtas” supplemental immunization campaign across the country from May 1 to 31.

This, as a report published by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) found that the Philippines has 1 million zero-dose kids, the second highest in East Asia and the Pacific region and the fifth highest worldwide.

The UNICEF also noted that public perception on vaccines’ importance for children declined in the Philippines by about 25 percent, which is one of the steepest declines among 55 countries it studied.

Besides stepping up local government units’ (LGU) respective information campaigns, Cua said LGUs should also explore ways that would make vaccination convenient for parents and children.

He added that more efforts should also be exerted to convince families in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) to get their children vaccinated.

“Tayo na po ang lumapit sa mga kababayan natin, lalo na doon sa mga nasa GIDAs. Second nature na lang ang ganitong mga activities para sa atin eh, dahil lagi namang ganito ang kailangang gawin at ginagawa natin,” the governor said.“Gaya ng napatunayan sa nakaraang pandemya, gumagana ang bakuna. I hope that with this coming nationwide vaccination drive we can close the gap and give unvaccinated children the protection they need,” Cua said.