Truth, integrity and ethics, and PR pros

MANY people outside the industry tend to think that PR is a glam job. That’s because it involves often socials, events, and meeting celebrities. While this is so, the other side is that communicators also have a lot of tough responsibilities.

That’s because, as Nicole Rodrigues, founder and CEO of the NRPR Group says in an article in prnewsonline.com, PR professionals become the voices and representatives of companies and organizations they serve.

As the main mediators between business leaders and media, they “are most responsible for the integrity, transparency, and truth of information carried between the two. That’s one reason why ethics is intrinsic to our work.”

With this, “communicators can encounter several ethical quandaries daily, especially during a PR crisis . . . which can cast a menacing spotlight on a company, business leader, celebrity, or product.”

If not handled well, reputations can be ruined especially when communication is handled improperly or unethically. As such, “it is a PR pro’s moral duty to value truth and integrity.”

Rodrigues believes that “the PR pro’s ethical obligation is three-fold: to ourselves, to those we represent, and to our media partners. Here she shares with us Three Ethical Obligations at the Heart of PR.

• Obligation to Yourself

Integrity is essential for PR pros in an industry where reputation and ethics matter. And Rodrigues observes that one’s values are at the core of everything.

“Any individual, regardless of industry, will—explicitly or subconsciously—act and make business decisions based on a set of core values,” she says. “And it is crucial that PR pros establish values at the outset of their careers.”

More than that, “the communicator should revisit these values regularly, ensuring they remain aligned with the principles that define them as professional and human beings.”

How can we establish core ethical principles? Rodrigues says we must ask ourselves these difficult questions.

1.What do I value?

2.What kinds of companies and people should I support?

3.What stories do I believe in sharing?

4.How will I behave when no one is watching?

With this, “understanding and holding ourselves accountable to these values cultivates the reputation and good faith necessary to drive positive outcomes in our business.”

• Obligation to those you represent

Whether you work in the communications department of a company or in an agency, a PR pro’s work includes “distilling company messaging, mission, and momentum, and communicating them clearly to the right audiences.”

That is why it is important for communicators to be aligned with the corporate values of the companies they represent.

At the same time, the PR pro may engage in conversations about business strategies, and with this, must respect this confidentiality. Our silence is our strength.

At the same time, Rodrigues says “we have an ethical obligation to vet press opportunities, act respectfully and responsibly while representing the company and offer researched, reputable guidance. We should choose projects wisely, ensuring the projects of those we represent align with ours.”

• Obligation to the Media

Without the media, there would be no PR work. This is the reality all PR pros have to face.

This is because, as Rodrigues points out, “communicators rely on developing productive partnerships with media and cultivation of stories we believe their audiences want and/or need to hear.”

With this comes awareness of challenges that journalists face. With the rise of user-generated platforms, and circulation of fake news, Rodrigues notes that “media has suffered catastrophic credibility blows. Despite this, trustworthy media personnel far outnumber bad actors.”

Therefore, it is the responsibility of PR pros “to support and uplift trusted media members. “This includes making sure our materials are newsworthy and interesting with “media-validated, researched, relevant, and fact-checked content.”

All in all, “establishing ethical values early in one’s career …enables PR pros to act with integrity…and achieve the goals and impact we initially set out to make in this world on behalf of those who have entrusted us with their stories.”

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the United Kingdom-based International Public Relations Association (Ipra), the world’s premier association for senior professionals around the world. Millie Dizon, the Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications of SM, is the former local chairman.

We are devoting a special column each month to answer the reader’s questions about public relations. Please send your comments and questions to askipraphil@gmail.com.

