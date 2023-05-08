Taking root in a modern suburban family enclave

A large and spacious single-detached home remains to be the ideal way of daily living especially among Filipino families in the discerning set. When selected properly, it is a valuable investment that can be passed from generation to generation.

This has been the foremost attribute of properties developed by Ayala Land that has earned its reputation as the arbiter of high-end real estate in the country, beginning with its famed enclaves such as Forbes Park in Makati City and Ayala Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

Today, Ayala Land Premier continues with this legacy of creating only the most valuable addresses of distinction for discriminating home seekers with Arcilo, its latest exclusive gated subdivision development. Nestled within the pioneering sustainable estate of Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, it provides an opportunity for families to take root and settle in the burgeoning suburban area south of Metro Manila.

A verdant sanctuary

Specifically located in Nuvali South along Evoliving Parkway, Arcilo is easily accessible to the main thoroughfare of Nuvali Boulevard and close to all the conveniences and support establishments within the estate. It takes advantage of the immense growth that Nuvali has accomplished since its establishment as the premier eco-estate in the country, successfully integrating modernity with an orientation toward sustainability.

Arcilo is particularly distinguished for its inimitable natural environment, abundant with fully grown and mature acacia trees. This lends the area a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere truly befitting a luxury neighborhood development—where thick foliage and expansive tree canopies create cooling shade and encourage a thriving ecosystem of local flora.

Arcilo is further naturally delineated by the Cauang-Cauang River on its west border—ensuring a natural barrier from surrounding areas, enhancing the locale’s refreshing ambiance and providing sprawling green views for selected adjacent lots.

The village has two major roadways, both 20 meters in width. It is designed with dedicated lanes for pedestrians, bikers and landscaping, enhancing physical safety as well as visual aesthetics. The main roads run perpendicular to each other and link all parts of the village to Acacia Park, the village amenity area. The 1.6-hectare Acacia Park is the heart of the village where residents can enjoy a lounge area with a swimming pool, multipurpose court, and social hall.

Versatility and flexibility

Arcilo’s initial phase of development, composed of 249 lots surrounding Acacia Park, is characterized by a unique approach to land use and property planning. Its Prime lots—standard offerings that range from 400 to 780 square meters—are configured in a rectilinear grid bound by the village’s 16-meter-wide arterial roads. The resulting clean-cut, regularly shaped parcels can be combined in various ways according to the needs of buyers, creating a customized property.

For instance, starting-out couples can build their dream home and invest in an adjacent lot in anticipation of an expanding household. Meanwhile, existing multi-generational families can build separate respective dwellings within a large area of combined lots.

On the other hand, select premier lots—the largest in the village ranging from 1,455 to 1,770 square meters—can be subdivided by the principal owner into smaller parcels and assigned or sold to others in the future. There are only seven Park Premier lots, named so because of its prime position fronting Acacia Park.

Also available is a row of limited Ridgeside lots—ranging from 885 to 1,382 square meters—that sits directly adjacent to the Cauang-Cauang river. The distinct location of these lots provides future residents with an astonishing backdrop of the verdant greenway.

Other options in Arcilo include Parklane lots, which range from 410 to 842 square meters and enjoy a five- to ten-meter green space from the perimeter of the village next to the Evoliving Parkway estate road; and Greenview lots which have an exclusive vista of lush greenery near the river.

The versatility and flexibility that Arcilo offers lot owners empower them to craft no less than the exact lifestyle their families need—one of warm togetherness and practical luxury. And being one of the premier enclaves in Nuvali, a home in Arcilo is sure to grow in value over time along with the progress and development of the area. Among many other considerations, this is what makes owning a property in Arcilo a truly compelling proposition.

