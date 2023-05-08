Steel Asia mill in Cebu to start operations in June

SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. said commercial operations of its mill that will produce its first reinforced steel bars in Cebu could start in June.

The company issued the statement after the mill produced its first reinforced steel bars as it entered the final phases of commissioning.

SteelAsia said the steel mill in Compostela, Cebu will produce some 1 million tons of “high-strength” rebars yearly, owing to the “latest available” technology it is using.

With this additional capacity, SteelAsia said it now has six other mills located all over the country. Moreover, it said it can now produce 3 million tons annually. As such, the steel manufacturer said this makes SteelAsia the “largest producer of rebars in Southeast Asia.”

The company said in a statement last Friday that funding for the project was sourced from the Development Bank of the Philippines, which provided P5.7 billion in long-term loans.

According to SteelAsia, it signed the loan agreement with DBP in June 2020. It said construction was completed in 30 months despite the global pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, the company said it has been investing “heavily” in manufacturing plants to ramp up local capacity to make the Philippines “less dependent on imports.”

“This is another major step for our country to be self-sufficient for our steel needs, a goal SteelAsia is committed to pursue. Every single country in the region is self-reliant and the Philippines should not be left behind to depend only on imports,” said SteelAsia Chairman and CEO Benjamin Yao.

The Compostela mill will also produce welded reinforcing mesh, the first such facility in the Visayas and Mindanao, the company said.

“This will ensure adequate high-quality and economical steel supply for housing and infrastructure development,” Yao said.

He also noted that the mill will expand SteelAsia’s capacity to serve different regions, giving builders the benefits of localized product availability, lower logistics cost and a faster response time.

Once fully operational, the Compostela plant will create 500 direct and 2,500 indirect jobs, according to the company.

SteelAsia said Yao inspected the mill and met with the Italian engineers from Danieli & C. S.p.A., the mill’s design and equipment supplier.

