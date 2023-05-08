SM Prime, DOE launch ‘You Have The Power’ energy conservation campaign

SM Prime Holdings, Inc., one of the leading and integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, recently joined forces with the Department of Energy (DOE), Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and USAID in launching for the “You Have the Power” campaign.

Supported by SM Supermalls and its corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares, the initiative aims to encourage the public to adopt an energy-efficient lifestyle and instill a sense of shared responsibility for the environment.

The roadshow kicked off at SM Southmall in Las Piñas City last May 5 and engaged with the youth by featuring winning artworks from the Department of Energy’s Digital Poster Making Contest, which were created by students from various schools in the country. High school students from Our Lady of Pillar Montessori Center joined the program, participating in a learning session on energy efficiency and conservation 101 with a gamified experience of the exhibit booths.

Winning entries from young artists in the DOE’s poster making contest on energy efficiency and conservation are on display.

The roadshow will continue in SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside Cebu and SM Lanang Premier, bringing the message of energy efficiency and conservation to more communities. SM Prime is also supporting the DOE’s campaign by playing energy efficiency and conservation infomercials by the government agency on the public announcement systems in SM malls, further empowering the public in reducing energy consumption.

The roadshow showcased SM Prime’s innovative green building design across SM Supermalls, which incorporates renewable energy, energy-efficient building management systems, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Engr. Liza Silerio, SM Supermalls Vice President for Corporate Compliance and SM Cares Program Director for the Environment, said, “At SM Prime, we are committed to environmental sustainability, disaster resilience and climate change action by reducing our carbon footprint. We are proud to say that 50% of energy consumed by our properties now comes from renewable energy, enough to power 260,000 homes based on the average consumption of Filipino households. As for our 27 EV-charging stations, an estimated 14,000kwh of electricity has been provided for free to users since our program began in April 2022.”

Fort its part, the DOE promoted renewable energy and sustainable transport by featuring solar panels and an electric vehicle display. Meanwhile, with USAID is supporting complementing the campaign with their its City of Energia app , which provides information on energy efficiency and conservation to the public.

DOE Director Patrick Aquino, CESO III of the Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB), commented that “Through this roadshow, we aim to encourage the public to be more mindful of their energy consumption and adopt sustainable practices that can help reduce their bills and promote a cleaner and greener future for all.”

Director Faith de Guia of the Presidential Communications Office added, “We need everyone’s support to achieve our goal of energy efficiency and conservation in the country. The participation of the youth is important as they are the future of our nation. We believe that they have the power to create a more sustainable world.”

SM Prime supports the DOE’s energy-efficiency and conservation efforts through its green building design and information campaign across SM Supermalls.

Sustainability and disaster resilience are at the core of SM Prime’s business. In line with this, the company continuously allocates 10 percent of its capital expenses in features in its properties supporting these two advocacies, from rain catchment facilities to renewable energy sources and everything in between.

