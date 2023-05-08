Sibol captures esports gold

PHNOM PENH—Team Sibol swept its three encounters for a 3-1 victory over Vietnam in the League of Legends: Wild Rift event for the country’s first esports gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the NagaWorld 2 Integrated Resort Theatre on Sunday night.

It was a stunning win for the Filipino esports players, who went winless in Wild Rift in Vietnam last year.

Behind Chammy Nazzarea, a member of Nigma Galaxy, Sibol got off to a great start with a 3-0 demolition of Singapore in the semifinals.

Then, a 3-2 stopping of Vietnam in the upper bracket finals sent the Filipinos, also composed of Aaron Bingay, Justine Chan, Gerald Gelacio, Van Alfonso and Reniel Angara, into the gold-medal match.

Vietnam, spearheaded by Hậu “Akeno” Hồ Trung, fought off Cambodia, 3-0, in the lower bracket finals, to reach the gold-medal round against the Filipinos.

“So far so good. We hope this helps set the tone for our entire SEA Games run,” Philippine Sibol general manager Jab Escutin said.

Filipino gamers will next plunge into action in the mixed team event of Crossfire.