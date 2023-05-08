SEC partners with MyEG for online, OTC payments

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it has partnered with MyEG Philippines Inc. for the payment options to the public with the expansion of both its online and over-the-counter payment network.

The public can now pay registration and other transaction fees including Articles of Partnership, Articles of Incorporation, Annual Fee for Financing/Lending Companies, Exchanges, Registration as Investment Company, Application for Accreditation, General Certifications, Certification on Corporate Filing/Information, on the eSPAYSEC using MyEG’s online payment network. These include e-wallets such as GCash, Maya, GrabPay and ShopeePay, credit/debit cards, as well as online bank transfers from BDO, BPI, RCBC, UnionBank, Maybank, Metrobank, among others.

The public may also settle payments to the SEC through MyEG’s over-the-counter payment centers located in convenience stores, malls, pawnshops and other establishments across the country such as 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Pawnshop, Tambunting Pawnshop, Bayad Center, The SM Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, DA5, Posible, Pay&Go, USSC and more.

“As we expand the payment options available on the SEC eSPAYSEC, we hope to encourage more businesses and stakeholders to do their transactions online as it is easier, safer and more convenient,” SEC chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“This is just among the many initiatives under the commission’s ongoing digital transformation aimed further improving the ease of doing business in the country.”

“MyEG’s goal and mission has always been to support the government in the ease of doing business may it be with our automation expertise or our payment gateway channels. We are delighted to extend all our more than 90,000 channels to the SEC so corporations can have more options to pay their SEC fees online or payment centers near their homes or offices, MyEG Philippines CEO Ann Margaret Saldaña said.

“Now that we have activated MYEG on the SEC payment portal, businesses can just log in online from the eSPAYSEC and pay through all our payment channels. It will be easier, faster, safer and more convenient way with numerous payment options.”

The public may access the eSPAYSEC at https://espaysec.sec.gov.ph/. To proceed, clients only need to enter the reference number provided in the Payment Assessment Form issued by the SEC, select their preferred payment option and pay.

To ensure payments made through the eSPAYSEC are secure, clients will receive a one-time pin in the mobile phone numbers linked to their bank accounts or digital wallets. Once payment goes through, the system will generate an electronic official receipt, which clients will likewise receive through e-mail.

The SEC shifted its payment channels online and offsite starting February 1, in line with its zero face-to-face transaction policy. Accordingly, all payments to the Commission have since been accepted only through the eSPAYSEC and at any branch of the Land Bank of the Philippines nationwide.

MyEG PH, a joint venture with a Kuala Lumpur- based firm, provides e-payment and e-government services for major government agencies in the Philippines and handles over 50,000 daily transactions servicing Filipinos all across the country. It also has more than 90,000 payment channels and points of sale location across the Philippines.