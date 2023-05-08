Rotarians share in ALC lessons on life, work at weekly meeting

FACING adversity head-on, never giving up despite a series of crises, and following one’s dreams: those are the key takeaways handed down by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua to his sons as he set up over a dozen businesses in the decades that he grew the ALC Group of Companies.

His son who now sits as chairman of that ALC Group, D. Edgard A. Cabangon, shared this, among others, as he addressed the 37th weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila last May 4.

Besides the business acumen, the elder Cabangon, a noted philanthropist, also imparted key values to his children to better prepare them.

Edgard Cabangon shared with Rotarians how all these tests of character were put to good use for him, way back when he was still a working student, and later a gasoline boy. His father’s guidance both in life and work was indispensable, he noted.

The 37th RCM meeting, held at the City State Tower in Manila, was called to order by RCM Vice President Reginald Yu. This was followed by the opening prayer of RTN Rami Chawhan, the Rotarian pledge and 4-way test led by PAS Henry Go, and the President’s message by Herminio Esguerra.

The highlight of the meeting was the classification talk led by Aliw Broadcasting Corporation chairman and Star Rotary Club Manila member D. Edgard A. Cabangon.

He shared the long difficult journey to success, recollections that inspired the RCM members.

RCM Past President and Chairman of the Guidance Management Corporation Joaquin “Jackie” Rodriguez described the meeting as fruitful and inspiring.

Meanwhile, RCM Vice President Yu cited the projects of the RCM such as the Pasig River Cleanup and the RCM’s donation of floating trash barriers.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





