PSC bankrolls SEAG participation

PHNOM PENH—Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann reiterated the agency’s commitment to support elite athletes as far as resources and policies would allow.

“It is really amazing to see their hard work translate into medals,” said Bachmann, who contunously make the rounds of training venues in his first four months as PSC chairman.

Bachmann is in Cambodia cheering Team Philippines at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine government, through the PSC, is bankrolling the SEA Games campaign in terms of airfare, early arrival expenses, uniforms, allowances, equipment, supplies, manpower, medical support, among others.

The agency funded the training, foreign exposure and other pre-SEA Games expenditures of the national teams.

More than P200 million has been disbursed for SEA Games-related expenses.