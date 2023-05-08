Practical gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a Western concept that has gained much traction in the Philippines and I think it’s because we’re a matriarchal society. While much is still to be achieved in terms of gender equality in our country, mothers are loved and revered.

So, yes, that’s why I always try to come up with a list of gift ideas for Mother’s Day. If you have the cash to buy luxury goods for your mom, wife, or the mother figure in your life, this list is probably not for you as this list is practical and includes things that are useful.

Two years ago, my daughter got me a Rory & Sloan Croft bag for Mother’s Day and it was one of the best gifts I have ever received. I love Croft bags because they’re easy to carry, stylish and fit a lot of stuff. The camera-bag shaped Croft bags are also quite easy to clean. For more information, Rory & Sloan’s Instagram account is @roryandsloan.

If you have a more substantial gifting budget, an Emma Sleep mattress topper, and pillows are gifts any mother would appreciate. My mom used to have a Simmons mattress and let me tell you that Emma Sleep is comparable to it. Emma Sleep makes memory foam mattress with seven-zone technology that contours to your body depending on your body type and sleeping position.

According to Emma Sleep, these mattresses “were developed through extensive sleep research and world-class German engineering.” Here’s what I can tell you: Sleeping on an Emma Sleep mattress is like sleeping on a cloud if a cloud was firm enough to support your back. For more information about Emma Sleep, go to bit.ly/42e5Hyg. The Emma Sleep mattresses are expensive but sometimes, they go on sale.

Moms who DIY their hair color would appreciate a tube of Revlon Professional Color Sublime Ammonia Free Hair Color, which you should purchase with the Revlon Color Sublime Developer.

This hair color lasts longer and looks better than any hair color in a box. The gray coverage is excellent and the price is okay (around P700). Once your mom starts to use this, she won’t go for color in a box anymore. For more information, go to www.newsummitcolors.com.

One of the hair care brands I discovered during the pandemic was Cynos. I love their Argan Oil Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner (sold separately) because they really work for colored hair. The texture of both is thick so you only need a bit of product to work through the hair. The shampoo and the conditioner also smell so good. For more information, www.newsummitcolors.com.

For skin care, Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Soft Creme is a moisturizer that even the most low maintenance moms will like. This cream, which has collagen-boosting technology, is non-acnegenic and can be used at night and during the day (you still need to wear a proper sunscreen over it, of course). It has a scent but it’s not bothersome or irritating. You can check this out at Estee Lauder in LazMall.

From Beautéderm’s Mother Glows Best, my picks would be the Etre Clair Mouthwash (P199 until May 14) and Caress Sanitizer Spray (P99 until May 14). The V-Lift Machine

is at P2,299 while the Soleil Sunscreen Mist is at P650,

both until May 14. More information is available from

@beautedermcorporation on Instagram.

Speaking of moms, Beautéderm CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan credits her mother Pacita Ramos Anicoche for the values she holds dear.

One of Pacita’s best pieces of advice to her daughter was to live with a grateful heart. One of her reminders was to never forget the people who have started your life/business journey with you.

“My mother taught me that when you’re blessed, help. When they need you, extend a hand. Generosity is key to success,” said Rhea.

Pacita also taught her daughter to embrace resilience because life is tough and she will always encounter challenges along the way.

When in doubt about what to give as a gift for Mother’s Day, always remember that gift cards and food are always good ideas. Moms will love Ikea and Zara gift cards so they can pick what they want. As for food, you can get her a Santi’s basket of cold cuts, cheese, pasta, breads, and olive oil; bread from The Daily Knead, or a restaurant gift card. If she has a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with Wildflour’s pastries.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





