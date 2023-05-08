Power outages hit Luzon grid as five power plants conk out

Luzon experienced power interruption on Monday, affecting more than 300,000 customers of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), after five power plants conked out.

The plants that went on forced outage are Calaca 1 (240MW), Binga 1 and 4 (70MW), Masinloc 1 (315MW), and Masinloc 2 (315 MW).

Aside from the five power plants, there are three plants that were running below capacity. These are the Sual 1 (580MW), Sual 2 (420MW), and Calaca 2 (180MW).

The forced outage and limited capacity of the power plants resulted in a deficit of 1,354MW.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said the Bolo-Masinloc 230 kilovolt (kV) transmission line 2 tripped, which led also to the tripping of Masinloc Units 1&2 (618MW). “As the situation emanated from a transmission line, the DOE has therefore instructed the NGCP [National Grid Corporation of the Philippines] to explain the circumstances within 24 hours the circumstances that caused the outage,” the agency said.

The NGCP placed the Luzon grid on “red alert” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and “yellow alert” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Further, the DOE said the reduced generation supply in Luzon affected export to the Visayas grid, which resulted in the declaration of yellow alert at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A red alert status is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement, while a yellow alert means the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s regulating and contingency requirement.

“Five power plants are on forced outage, while three others are running on derated capacities, for a total of 1,354MW unavailable to the grid,” the NGCP said Monday.

Following the declaration of red alert in the Luzon grid, the NGCP declared a suspension of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in the Luzon grid. The suspension of the WESM will effectively shield the public from volatile prices that may arise from the unavailability of some power plants.

At 4:12 p.m., Meralco said power was fully restored at 3:45 p.m. The affected areas include Las Piñas, Makati, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pasig, Quezon City, Taguig, and some parts of Rizal and Cavite.

Meralco said it implemented manual load dropping (MLD) or rotating power interruptions of up to two hours as instructed by the NGCP and as part of its responsibility to manage the system.

“We also advised Interruptible Load Program [ILP] participants for possible de-loading from the grid to help ease the situation. We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to implement additional measures if needed,” Meralco said.

The ILP is a demand-side management program wherein participants will be asked to temporarily de-load from the grid and use their generator sets when there is supply deficiency and power interruptions are imminent.

The DOE said it is closely monitoring and coordinating with the NGCP and the concerned generation companies on the power supply condition. It assured the public that it would exhaust all measures to help prevent the interruptions of power in the Luzon grid.

Meanwhile, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has formed an interim grid management committee (GMC) to monitor, evaluate, review, and make recommendations on grid planning and operations.

The members will include representatives from the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) and ERC.

Based on ERC resolution No. 4, the grid-related events affecting the power operation in the country, particularly the recent power crisis in the Panay Island, need proper investigation and timely resolution. “The Commission recognizes the urgency of the situation, and deems it necessary to immediately activate an interim GMC made up of technical experts that are knowledgeable of and with experience in the power sector that will allow them to objectively evaluate and submit proper recommendations on grid operation, planning, and development.”

The ERC said the PEMC technical committee members are qualified to meet the requirements of the interim GMC.