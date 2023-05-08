PBBM’s vision being pushed in DTI programs

President Marcos’ vision for the country to take advantage of the so-called “new economy” is being fleshed out by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) with focused programs that seek to level up the economy post-pandemic. This is being done on top of other economic programs that it is pushing with new initiatives.

These interesting goings-on, according to DTI Undersecretary Dominic Tolentino, will impact especially on the country’s MSMEs, a key cog in the country’s march to middle-income country status that will reduce the poverty incidence level. The MSMEs account for at least 70 percent of employment in the country.

Tolentino laid out the DTI program on the new economy and the push for vigorous MSMEs in the Serye media forum over the weekend where he unveiled the agency’s new push for a digital infrastructure, as well as for new export items to propel forward the economy that had been ravaged by Covid-19.

“President Marcos has stressed the need for DTI to focus on the new economy and to support the MSMEs,” Tolentino told the forum. Aside from this, the further development of more exports is being encouraged. Being tapped are those in the electronic sectors, coconut oil, food and beverages and computer parts.

For Tolentino, the new mantra for DTI is to “strengthen the foundation of our economic environment,” and for capacity building for the needs of the country. This includes the expansion of the market platform for MSMEs via Go Lokal, which the agency has introduced in collaboration with select retail partners for brand management and market acceleration.

The program’s main aim, under the DTI roadmap, is for the MSMEs to enter the mainstream market via the free services that the agency is pushing. These involve the merchandise development assistance to produce commercially viable products for the market and market access to stores/spaces provided by retail partners such as malls and retail operators.

There is a mentoring project that has been laid down for the MSMEs. There are three aspects of this program. These are the Mentor ME (micro entrepreneurs) program, which is a coaching and mentoring approach where large corporations teach MSEs on different aspects of business operations; the Adopt-an-SSF (Shared Service Facility) program, which aims to help micro entrepreneurs by providing them access to SSFs in their community; and the Inclusive Business model where MSEs are linked to large companies’ value chains.

One innovative feature that DTI has launched is a livelihood seeding program that allows a wider reach of business development assistance by bringing government services closer to the people through partnerships between relevant local government units and DTI officials. This is through the barangays.

Barangay Development Councils (BDCs) have been formed to teach barangay officials to provide basic business advisory or information dissemination services to MSMEs in the locality. Aside from this, the DTI works in partnership with the national government agencies, local government units, academe, non-government organizations, and the private sector.

There are also Negosyo Centers that promote ease of doing business and provide access to development services for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through Business Counselors in their area of responsibility.

All these initiatives, according to Tolentino, are meant to propel the barangays to have business activities and thereby level up the income of households there as well as increase government revenues. In this way, new products involving local items can be produced and marketed and this could possibly lead to export items.

DTI’s new thrust will complement the winning formula for the OTOP (One Town, One Product), which was a priority stimulus program before for MSMEs, a government customized intervention to drive inclusive local economic growth. This program enabled localities and communities to determine, develop, support and promote products or services that are rooted in the local culture.

The OTOP program is now being transformed in the form of OTOP Next Gen that could discover and promote local products. The new economic system will provide the groundwork for the development of new export items that can be marketed in other parts of the globe.

For Tolentino, President Marcos’ initiative will go a long way towards the goal of the Philippines to become a middle-income country.