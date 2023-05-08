Offshore miners’ group says PHL on track for full economic recovery

THE Philippines is on the right track to making a full economic recovery in the next five years, a group of offshore miners boldly predicted.

In a statement, the Offshore Mining Chamber of the Philippines Inc. (OMCPI) expressed confidence the Philippines is making headway to full economic recovery due to the new initiatives that the country’s chief executive is aggressively taking in the field of clean energy transition and the critical green minerals it is employing to fight climate change.

OMCPI Chairman Michael Raymond R. Aragon reacted to the statement of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his recent speech in the United States addressing the influential Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington before leaving for London to attend the coronation of King Charles.

“The Clean Energy Transition [CET] that the world is attempting to do in our common fight [against] Climate Change will pave the way to our country’s full economic recovery in the next five years of the Marcos administration,” Aragon predicted.

“To advance our common climate agenda…energy and green metals cooperation is an important piece of our engagement and must be prioritized,” Marcos was quoted as saying.

“As President Marcos accurately declared in his CSIS speech in Washington recently that critical green minerals like cobalt and nickel just to name a few that the world critically needs to transition from dirty to clean energy source is abundant in the Philippines,” Aragon said.

“Our country is so blessed with these critical green minerals that humanity crucially needs in our clean energy transition to fight climate change and save mankind from species extinction,” he added.

However, Aragon said these critical minerals must be mined in a clean and green way to protect the environment.

“Unfortunately, our country does not possess these highly advanced and expensive green technologies. Thus we need to partner with countries like Japan and the United States for the Philippines to be involved in this novel critical or rare mineral global trade and industry. The new blue economy sector [beyond just fishing] that our offshore mining chamber is helping to develop here locally is a cleaner mining option for these abundant critical green mineral resources that the Philippines can share with the whole world to fight the global climate emergency, “ Aragon said.

He said the organization supports the Marcos’s initiatives to get the Philippines actively involved in this critical green mineral global trade and industry for the Philippines to recover economically “while in doing so we also help in the fight versus worldwide climate change.”