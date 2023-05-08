Obiena captures 3rd SEA Games gold in style—breaks SEA Games record 3 times

PHNOM PENH—Ernest John “EJ” Obiena was a cut above the rest in the Southeast Asian Games arena as he broke the men’s pole vault record not once, not twice but thrice under the rain on Monday night at the Morodok Techno National Stadium.

“What a way to start my outdoor season,” Obiena, 27, told Filipino reporters who also got themselves soaked as heavy rains fell before sunset and delayed the sorld No. 3 pole vaulter’s final event for more than an hour.

Obiena set the SEA Games record of 5.46 meters in Hanoi last year and before an almost empty 60,000-seat stadium and cheered wildly by members of Team Philippines and Filipino residents in the Cambodian capital, he broke his own mark three times.

The Tokyo Olympian and world championships bronze medalist cleared 5.55 meters and wasn’t satisfied a bit.

He went for 5.60 meters and again was successful. He targeted 5.65 meters and the eight other pretenders were blown away.

for the delight of the small Filipino crowd cheering at him.

“It’s something that I would make personal, I was done and finish but not good,” he said. “But just as I’ve said, I came here to win.”

Thailand’s Kasinpob chomchanad and Patsapong Amsamrng clinched silver and bronze but their identical 5.20-meter efforts told the entire story of the event—Obiena is head and shoulder above everyone else, not only in Southeast Asia but the rest of Asia where he owns the continental record of 5.94 meters. Obiena later told Filipino reporters that his customized Puma competition shoes are up for auction in his bid to raise funds for a pole vault facility in Tuguegarao City.

Image credits: Jun Lomibao





