‘Not a silver bullet’: Hontiveros warns vs ‘rush’ to privatize Naia

WARNING that it is not a “silver bullet” solution, Senator Risa Hontiveros cautioned against rushing the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), the country’s main gateway to the world.

The senator stressed that such an option is “not a silver bullet” that will solve the deteriorating conditions in air terminals, suggesting that the Marcos government should instead focus on “greater accountability and better management” of Philippine airports.

The Senate deputy minority leader issued the statement after several administration officials and lawmakers aired their support for the privatization of Naia operations in the wake of a recent power outage that disrupted dozens of flights in the nation’s main international gateway. That outage evoked recollections of a more massive outage four months ago that disrupted nearly 300 flights and inconvenienced over 60,000 travelers.

Still, Hontiveros cautioned that while, “tamang reseta ang privatization sa lumalalang problema ng palpak na serbisyo sa ating mga paliparan [privatization seems a right tack to end the worsening problem of bad service at our airports],” an overhaul of systems is necessary before operations can be handed over to private groups.

“This is an issue of performance and accountability—hindi gaganda ang serbisyo sa Naia kahit pa pribadong sektor ang nagpapatakbo nito, kung wala namang reporma pagdating sa sistema ng pangangasiwa ng Naia at ng iba pang paliparan sa bansa [services won’t improve at Naia, even if the private sector runs it, if the reforms needed for managing Naia or other airports is not in place],” Hontiveros stressed.

A private sector takeover of public utilities like airports does not automatically guarantee better services for the public, as evidenced by the country’s experience with its privately operated water, electricity and rail systems, she added.

In those cases, she said, “High charges and chronic problems from those utilities continue to bedevil our people” despite the privatization.

She noted that at the same time, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that five out of six international airports —Hamad, Tokyo, Incheon, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Istanbul—are “rated best among the world that are publicly owned and operated.”

Hontiveros stressed: “The majority of the best airports in the world remain state owned,” and “there are plenty of good practices in airport operations for us to emulate, if the government is indeed serious about fixing our airports.”

Moreover, Hontiveros added that instead of rushing towards privatization and deregulation, Malacañang and the Department of Transportation and its attached agencies should work toward ensuring clear lines of accountability and responsibility in relation to airport operations.

“Let’s fix the system of management at Naia, so we don’t end up with blame tossing and head shaking each time a crisis arises—whether it’s a power outage, long queues, or accident at the airport,” the senator stressed. -30-