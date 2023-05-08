NGCP: 38 bidders bag AS procurement deals

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has declared that 38 firms won in the recent competitive auction for the procurement of ancillary services (AS) meant to ensure the security and stability of the country’s transmission grid.

“Out of the 55 eligible bidders who participated and submitted bids, 38 bidders will be awarded the contract for procurement of ancillary services, as confirmed by the NGCP Board of Directors,” the Third Party Bids and Awards Committee (TPBAC) informed NGCP in a notice.

Among the winning bidders are units of Aboitiz Power Corp., ACEN Corp., Alsons Power Group., San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp., and First Gen Corp. The winning bidders will procure regulating reserves for Luzon and Mindanao grids, contingency and dispatchable reserves; and reactive power support and blackstart service.

Ancillary services support the transmission of power from generators to consumers to maintain reliable operations. These are necessary for NGCP to manage power fluctuations to ensure the quality and reliability of power flowing through its system. If not managed properly, fluctuations can cause damage to sensitive equipment, or even automatic load dropping (ALD) if the fluctuations are severe enough to pose a danger to the transmission system as a whole.

The NGCP is required to submit to the Department of Energy (DOE) its annual AS agreement procurement plan, which contains the projected AS requirements for the next 10 years, not later than every end-March of each year.

“Contracting AS through competitive selection shall improve transparency, competitiveness, and wide dissemination of bid opportunities to ensure participation of all eligible generation companies to meet the required level of AS,” a DOE circular read.

For transparency, the TPBAC has tapped observers from the DOE, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and the National Electrification Administration.

The winning bidders and the NGCP will file the signed AS procurement agreement for the approval of the ERC.