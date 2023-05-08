NFA told: Buy fresh palay from farmers to boost buffer stock

AS the palay dry cropping season is coming to an end, a farmer’s group is urging the National Food Authority (NFA) to procure fresh and newly harvested rice directly from farmers to prop up its buffer stock.

“In the past several harvest seasons, it is only this dry cropping season that palay farmers were able to sell their produce at prices that are much higher compared to the NFA’s price,” Rosendo So, president of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) said.

Traders at the Intercity Industrial Estate and Golden City Business Park in Bocaue, two major rice trading centers in Bulacan, have confirmed that the average commercial prices of ready-to-mill pay for the current cropping season ranged from P20 per kilo to as high as P24.50 per kilo, depending on quality and variety. Aromatic rice crop varieties fetched a minimum of P26 per kilo.

So also said the NFA currently has a budget of P9 billion for its palay procurement program to boost its buffer stock. This, he said, should enable the food agency to go directly to rice planters since they have the facilities to dry and transport the crops.

The NFA purchases dry and clean palay or unmilled rice at P19 per kilo.

To allow the agency to compete with private traders offering high prices, it came up with the Palay Marketing Assistance Program for Legislators and Local Government Units (PALLGU).

Under the program, the legislators or heads of local governments will enter into a marketing agreement with NFA where the former will provide a premium amount, which will be added to the existing government buying price of palay currently pegged at P19 per kilo.

Raul Montemayor, national manager of the Federation of Free Farmers said that, based on his group’s monitoring only a few LGUs in Zamboanga, Leyte, Sablayan Mindoro Occidental and Nueva Ecija have tied up with the NFA under the program that offers an additional mark up of between P1 and P5.

“It [PALLGU] has only a small impact. For example, if the LGU fund is P10 million and P2 per kilo is added to the NFA price, only about 5,000 tons, or 1,250 hectares, will benefit.”

He also noted that around 90 percent of the farmers have no driers, blowers, warehouses and trucks.