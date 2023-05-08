Naia Terminal 3’s electrical audit underway, MIAA says

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is conducting an electrical audit of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 at no cost to the government, while the audit of all three terminals will still have to undergo regular procurement.

According to Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co, the audit was “offered for free by Meralco,” the scope of which would be “Terminal 3’s electrical systems.”

“Other facilities to be covered by a full facility audit, which will be undergoing procurement process,” he said in a Viber message coursed through the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The audit started on Friday and is expected to be completed within three weeks. The audit aims to assist MIAA in ensuring the reliability of its power supply and prioritize major components for the system upgrade of its existing electrical facilities.

Once the audit has been completed, the MIAA “will be able to determine the various equipment needed to be upgraded, rehabilitated or purchased to make Naia Terminal 3’s power system reliable and resilient.”

Co said that the MIAA would then determine the timeline as well as the required budget for the procurement of critical components of its electrical facilities, and generator sets, and implement the necessary power systems upgrade at Terminal 3.

“We need to buy or lease additional generators and we are discussing this with stakeholders. That’s the time when we can determine the budget needed,” he said.

For now, Co said MIAA is exploring the option of leasing generator sets to increase the capacity of Terminal 3’s backup power.