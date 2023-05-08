Muntinlupa court defers ruling on De Lima’s bail plea

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa City has deferred its ruling on the petition for bail filed by detained former senator Laila de Lima in connection with one of the drug cases filed against him.

De Lima’s lawyer Bonifacio Tacardon said Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura decided to resolve first the formal offer of evidence before issuing a ruling on De Lima’s bail plea.

As a consequence, Tacardo said, de Lima will remain in jail even if Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 Presiding Judge Joseph Abraham Alcantara, who is handling another drug case filed against the former senator, decides to acquit him.

Judge Alcantara is set to promulgate the said drug case under him on May 12.

“The judge said he will rule first on the formal offer of evidence before coming up with a ruling. Since Sen.de Lima has a pending petition for bail, if there is a ruling on May 12, and assuming it will be in her favor, she will not be released immediately,” Tacardon said after Monday’s hearing on Buenaventura’s sala.

“Our fingers remain crossed on and we continue to pray for justice and truth to prevail. We’re hoping it will not be months. But, we are hoping the bail petition will be resolved before the next hearing in June,” he added.

The court set the hearings for the presentation of new witnesses on June 5, 19, and 26.

Tacardo also expressed optimism that this will not affect the overall petition for bail.

“It is still part of the evidence in chief of the prosecution but is not necessary for the resolution on the bail application,” he explained.

Branch 256 is handling the complaint against de Lima, former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Jesus Bucayu, Bucayu’s former staff, Wilfredo Elli, inmate Jaybee Sebastian, Ronnie Dayan, de Lima’s former security aide, Joenel Sanchez; and a certain Jad de Vera.

On the other hand, Branch 204 is handling the case against de Lima for one count of violation of Section 5 of the Dangerous Drugs Act which penalizes the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of illegal drugs.

In both cases, de Lima was accused of tolerating and benefitting from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison during her term as justice secretary.

“Once the court resolves the formal offer, we are hoping the court will proceed to rule on the application for bail of Sen.Leila,” Tacardo said.

In February 2021, Branch 205 of the Muntinlupa RTC junked one of the three drug cases against the former senator.

Image credits: AP





