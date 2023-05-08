Mayor Binay inks deal with Cardinal Santos Medical Center for Makatizens

MAKATI Mayor Mar-Len Abigail “Abby” S. Binay signed last Wednesday an agreement with the Cardinal Santos Medical Center to accommodate patient referrals from the Ospital ng Makati (OsMak) who need specialized care and services.

Binay said the memorandum of agreement between Makati City and CSMC will allow for smoother and faster patient transfers between the two hospitals, allowing Makatizens to receive more comprehensive healthcare.

“Our partnership with CSMC will benefit Makatizens immensely. It provides them easy access to top-tier healthcare services and a wider range of specialists. I want to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible for anyone who needs it—regardless of their ability to pay,” the mayor was quoted in a statement as saying.

The mayor explained that while OsMak is an ISO-certified tertiary-level hospital, it still has limitations regarding medical services on its ancillary and diagnostic services. She said that the partnership with CSMC will facilitate continuity of care and ensure the best possible health outcomes for patients from OSMak.

Under the agreement, patients must first be assessed and treated at OsMak before being referred to CSMC. OsMak will then send an LOA to CSMC detailing the patient’s medical needs. Makatizens can only be treated for specified medical services at CSMC and will be referred to OsMak for follow-up care.

Binay added that the agreement with CSMC reinforces the city’s commitment to health equity and access to quality healthcare for everyone in Makati.

The partnership will initially run for one year but may be renewed depending on the program results.

CSMC President and CEO Raul C. Pagdanganan led the officials who formalized the contract with the Makati City local government.

The city government had established similar partnerships with Makati Medical Center and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, tapping their specialized healthcare services and medical equipment for Makatizens.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our healthcare system, and this partnership with CSMC is just another step in the right direction. We will continue looking for ways to give our citizens access to the quality healthcare they need and deserve,” Binay said.