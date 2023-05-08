MakeThatChange and start that #NoSmokeSmell Journey Only with RELX

Manila, Philippines – Filipinos in general are always on the lookout for the latest trends and newest products that make our lives easier. It’s no surprise that there are more and more adult smokers who are looking for alternatives to smoking and some opt for vape products. However, sadly, a lot of products in the market do not measure up to the expectations and needs of vapers. Some vape products disappoint due to expensive prices, e-liquid leakages and short battery lives – these are the challenges faced by adult smokers who want to bring change to their lives.

Change is a difficult journey to begin, but it can lead to better experiences. Cigarette smokers often disappoint their loved ones with the foul smell, heavy smoke, and ash mess. Therefore, many desire to make a hopeful change for themselves and their loved ones.

When RELX began in 2018, their mission was to help adult smokers find a better alternative to traditional cigarettes. After 4 years of providing consumer centric and convenient vape products, RELX has now helped over 22 million RELXers make that change to a better alternative. Not surprising, it is the *Philippine’s #1 Vape Brand according to an E-Commerce Data in 2022.

RELX’s brand identity and values are reflected in its industry-leading quality, standards, and market share. With its five laboratories, RELX consistently applies its Super Smooth technology that covers 58 inspection procedures, 18 rigorous quality control measures, and more than 200 tests, safeguarding the reliability and consistency of every RELX product.

Among its accomplishments was setting up a bioscience laboratory which aims to study and optimize insights on e-cigarettes and their effects. It serves as a research center for vapor product, its impacts, and a venue for long-term research results that can be shared globally. This scientific approach sets RELX apart, allowing them to design and develop better and trustworthy smoking alternatives.

RELX never rests on its laurels and always strives to provide the best to its customers, while encouraging hope for those seeking to make a positive change.

To adapt to changing markets and preferences, RELX has introduced a new brand identity with three new core elements: the Phoenix, the Ray of Hope, and the Color of the Sun. This revitalized brand purpose is focused on creating hope and providing high-quality, consumer-centric, and convenient vape products for customers.

RELX’s brand essence

The Phoenix myth dates back thousands of years, and its symbolism is timeless. It tells of a golden bird that rises from the ashes to live a new, restored, and renewed life.

As a brand that empowers people to rise from the ashes – both literally and figuratively – and begin living an aspirational life, the story of the phoenix epitomizes who RELX is.

As the core symbol, the Phoenix encompasses RELX’s brand essence. Radiating hope and lifting people up on its wings, the Phoenix serves as a powerful beacon for the brand, bringing the timeless story to life for both its users and potential customers.

The Ray of Hope and The Color of the Sun

The Ray of Hope symbolizes the lighter, brighter future of possibility that RELX unlocks. It’s an inspiring beam of positivity and life, casting a warm glow on the lives of users and illuminating an incredible path ahead. RELX’s new branding aims to offer high-quality and innovative e-cigarette products with SuperSmooth™ technology at an excellent value to Filipinos. The company prioritizes providing quality products and supporting users who embrace change and seek new possibilities.

As a trusted brand for Filipino adult smokers, RELX continues to empower users through its superior vape products developed with cutting-edge technology and harnessing its industry-leading technologies and scientific advances through RELX’s Technology. This same trust is reflected on the fact that RELX is the Philippines’ Vape Brand of choice.

Similarly, as many adult smokers want to make that change and begin their new journey, it won’t be difficult for them to find RELX as it is easier now to encounter original devices and pods. RELX is available in 2,500 7-Eleven stores nationwide apart from over 250 Exclusive RELX Stores, Online Flagship Stores and Authorized Resellers.

Watch out for RELX’s refreshed look as they #MakeThatChange on their kiosks, physical stores, digital presence, new packaging, new flavors, and latest product innovations. With its brand-new look, RELX renews its commitment to help millions of adult smokers in the Philippines find a better alternative to smoking and start their #NoSmokeSmell journey.

*Based on E-commerce Data F.Y. 2022