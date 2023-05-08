LTO and DICT to roll out digital driver’s license amid shortage

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has tapped the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the development of a digital version of driver’s licenses.

Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade, who sits as chief of the LTO, said the digital license card may be used as an “alternative” to the physical cards. It will be integrated into the government’s “super app” that is currently under development.

“The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension. It is equivalent to presenting the physical driver’s license,” Tugade explained. “We also appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government IDs, among other things, within your mobile device.”

The electronic card will be used to replace the Official Receipt (OR) as a temporary driver’s license currently printed on paper. The public will be able to utilize the digital license for various transactions with the agency, including license and registration renewals as well as online payments.

ORs are now being used as temporary alternatives to the driver’s license, as the LTO has a shortage of physical cards for printing.

Currently, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is stepping in to address the issue of card shortage. It is studying ways how to fast track the procurement process for the supply of 5 million cards in 60 days, including entering into a partnership with other government agencies.

The DOTr has an ongoing competitive bidding for the license cards. The deadline for submission and opening of bids is on May 24.

Tugade noted that existing security features of the physical license cards would be integrated into their digital version.

“Simplifying and digitalizing more services will ultimately aid the agency in eradicating corruption,” Tugade said.