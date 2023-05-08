Lifting of Mindoro fishing ban may be premature, group says

A coalition of communities, sectors, and advocates for the protection of the Verde Island Passage (VIP) raised alarm over the decision of Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor to lift the fishing ban in some towns upon the recommendation of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The group Protect VIP noted that Dolor lifted the ban in Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, and Bulalacao, while allowing fisherfolk from towns where the ban is still in effect like Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan and Pola to fish in the waters of other towns.

“We understand the urgency of letting our fisherfolk make a living, but we question why the ban is being lifted when MT Princess Empress continues to leak toxic oil into the waters of VIP,” Gerry Arances, Executive Director of sustainability think-tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) and Co-Convenor of Protect VIP said in a statement.

“Is the government saying they can’t help affected fisherfolk anymore and they should fend for themselves? The lifting of the ban at this point might cause more harm than any benefit from letting fishermen go out to the sea. Fishermen might suffer from ailments if they encounter spill-affected waters, and we cannot guarantee that the fish they catch have not been affected,” he added.

CEED Oceans, Coastal Communities, and Climate Lead Brent Ivan Andres said that despite the previous announcement from Dolor that the coasts of some towns in the province are benzene-free, it is not a guarantee the waters are safe. Benzene is a toxic substance found in industrial oil leaking from MT Princess Empress.

“Benzene is not the only toxic substance to watch out for. There should be measures in identifying and determining Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons [PAHs] and other hydrocarbons, which can be found from the industrial fuel from the tanker. Exposure to PAHs in humans may result in physiological problems that need to be treated immediately, while marine organisms may experience reduced survivability because of the toxicity of PAHs,” said Andres.

The group urged Dolor to divulge the basis for his order to lift the fishing ban to enable fisherfolk to properly assess the risk they might be exposing themselves into.

“Sana mabigyan kami ni Gov. Dolor ng kalinawan kung anong pagsusuri ang batayan ng panukalang ito. Sa ngayon, nangangamba kami na ang pagbabalik ng mga mangingisda sa paghahanap buhay ay magdudulot lamang ng panganib sa sariling kalusugan at sa mga kokonsumo sa mahuhuling isda. Sa gitna ng krisis mula sa oil spill, hindi solusyon ang madaliin ang pagpapabalik-laot kung hindi pa naman talaga ligtas mangisda; ang solusyon ay ang tiyakin na may alternatibong kabuhayan, maayos na kompensasyon at ayudang natatanggap ang mga mangingisda at iba pang apektadong sektor,” said Dindo Melaya, convenor of the Koalisyon ng Mangingisdang Apektado ng Oil Spill. Jonathan L. Mayuga