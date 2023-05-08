LBP’s agriculture loans in Q1 rise 14.8% YoY, hits ₧271.8B

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) announced over the weekend that the state-run lender’s outstanding loan to the agriculture sector has reached P271.8 billion as of end of March. The lender said through a statement this figure reflects a 14.8-percent year-on-year growth from P236.8 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

Of the bank’s agriculture loans, P42.3 billion directly benefitted small farmers and fishers, including those which were channeled through cooperatives and farmers’ associations, rural financial institutions and other conduits, according to the LBP.

As support to other agri-value chain players, LBP extended P181.2 billion to finance the requirements of small, medium and large agribusinesses.

The remaining P48.3 billion in loans backed agri- and aqua-related projects of local government units (LGUs) and government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs).

In terms of economic activities, P64.5 billion of the agri loans were channeled to boost livestock and crop production, while P120 billion accounted for loans for agri-processing and trading.

Meanwhile, P87.3 billion supported the construction and improvement of essential agri infrastructures such as public markets, farm-to-market roads, warehouses, cold storages, and irrigation systems, among others.

In support of the National Government’s thrust to boost palay production and ensure sufficient rice supply in the country, the bank continues to ramp up its lending activities to rice farmers and other rice industry stakeholders.

As of end-March 2023, LBP’s outstanding loans to the local rice industry has reached P9.7 billion to finance requirements for palay production and processing, such as farm inputs, machineries, equipment, and facilities, among others.

Apart from loans, the bank has also distributed cash grants amounting to P1.5 billion to 291,241 farmer-beneficiaries nationwide under the “Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmers Financial Assistance,” or “RCEF-RFFA” program, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The LBP, likewise, continues to provide responsive credit assistance to the coconut sector with outstanding loans amounting to P643 million, benefitting coconut farmers and other stakeholders engaged in the production and processing of coconut-based products.

Earlier this year, LBP launched its new Coconut Farmers and Industry Development (CFID) lending program, in support of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) spearheaded by the DA and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

Under the program, eligible coconut farmers, cooperatives and associations can access financing for various projects, including the establishment of intercrops and poultry or livestock integration in coconut farms.

Individual coconut farmers can use the loan to increase production and working capital, to acquire machines and equipment, and establish necessary facilities. Coconut cooperatives and associations can also utilize the financing for relending and rediscounting to their members.

LBP announced it will provide short-term and long-term loans with a fixed affordable interest rate of 2 percent per annum.