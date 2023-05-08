Knott still isn’t 100 percent in women’s 200 meters

byJosef Ramos
May 8, 2023
1 minute read
PHNOM PENH—Filipino-American Kristina Knott ran with cobwebs from injuries to win the podium in the women’s 200 meters of athletics in the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games on Monday here at the Morodok Techno National Stadium.

Knott, 27, and double gold medalist at the 2019 Philippines SEA Games, could only finish fourth place in 23.79 seconds in the seven-run final won by reigning champion Veronica Shanti Pereira of Singapore.

“I just ran healthy and I still have two more runs to go,” the Tokyo Olympian said. “At least I have a day and a half to recover because the [women’s] 4×100 relay is still on Wednesday so I’ll be ready by that time.”

Pereira won in 22.69 time while Vietnamese Thi Nhi Yen Tran settled for silver with 23.54 and Malaysian Zaidatul Zulkifli bagged the bronze medal with 23.60 seconds.

Knott will also race the 100 meters on Friday.  

“We are still testing this SEA Games to see where I am at,” he said. “This is just a stepping stone for bigger goals and it’s a long season until September.”

