Kim loses gold to Cambodian from France

PHNOM PENH—Fernando Casares kept the men’s title but Kim Mangrobang failed to win a fourth straight women’s gold medal in triathlon on Monday at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Casares won gold in 58 minutes and 33.5 seconds, beating Indonesia’s Rashif Yaqin (58:47) in the 750-meter swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run event at the Kep Beach Resort.

Andrew Kim Remolino finished third in 59:53 for the bronze—Cebuano’s second medal after the silver in men’s aquathlon last Saturday.

Mangrobang, who topped the women’s duathlon race last Sunday, clocked 1:07:24 to finish second behind Cambodian naturalized entry Margot Garabedian, who clocked one hour, five minutes and 34.2 seconds.

Garabedian is a former French triathlete currently ranked 190th in the world.

Singapore’s Louisa Marie Middleditch reached completed the podium in 1:07:24.

Raven Alcoseba placed fourth (1:08:49.1), more than three minutes behind the 27-year-old Garabedian.

The Philippines bagged three out of the possible seven gold medals in aquathlon (3), duathlon (2) and triathlon (2) and a pair of silvers from Remolino in men’s aquathlon and Mangrobang.

The mixed aquathlon relay team of Erika Burgos, Inaki Lorbes, Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa also bagged a gold medal.