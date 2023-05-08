Kim loses gold to Cambodian from France

byJosef Ramos
May 8, 2023
1 minute read
Fernando Casares (left) and Andrew Kim Remolino go 1-2 at the Kep Beach Resort.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PHNOM PENH—Fernando Casares kept the men’s title but Kim Mangrobang failed to win a fourth straight women’s gold medal in triathlon on Monday at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Casares won gold in 58 minutes and 33.5 seconds, beating Indonesia’s Rashif Yaqin (58:47) in the 750-meter swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run event at the Kep Beach Resort.

Andrew Kim Remolino finished third in 59:53 for the bronze—Cebuano’s second medal after the silver in men’s aquathlon last Saturday.

Mangrobang, who topped the women’s duathlon race last Sunday, clocked 1:07:24 to finish second behind Cambodian naturalized entry Margot Garabedian, who clocked one hour, five minutes and 34.2 seconds.

Garabedian is a former French triathlete currently ranked 190th in the world.

Singapore’s Louisa Marie Middleditch reached completed the podium in 1:07:24.

Raven Alcoseba placed fourth (1:08:49.1), more than three minutes behind the 27-year-old Garabedian.

The Philippines bagged three out of the possible seven gold medals in aquathlon (3), duathlon (2) and triathlon (2) and a pair of silvers from Remolino in men’s aquathlon and Mangrobang.

The mixed aquathlon relay team of Erika Burgos, Inaki Lorbes, Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa also bagged a gold medal.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Yulo strikes gold

PHNOM PENH—Carlos Yulo was true to form in winning the gold medal in men’s individual all-around of artistic gymnastics in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Marquee Tent of the National Olympic Stadium.

byJun Lomibao
May 8, 2023

Sibol captures esports gold

PHNOM PENH—Team Sibol swept its three encounters for a 3-1 victory over Vietnam in the League of Legends: Wild Rift event for the country’s first esports gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the NagaWorld 2 Integrated Resort Theatre on Sunday night.

byJosef Ramos
May 8, 2023

Women’s badminton team shocks Malaysia

PHNOM PENH—The women’s badminton team assured the country of at least a bronze medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after beating regional powerhouse Malaysia, 3-0, in the quarterfinals on Monday at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

byBusinessMirror
May 8, 2023