Israeli researchers develop drought-resistant tomatoes–Isaa

Davao City—Two scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem developed a new, and still unnamed variety of tomato that is resilient to drought conditions, after they crossbred two varieties of tomatoes, one of which is a wild variety from the desert of western Peru.

The crossbreeding proceeded after university researchers, Shai Torgeman and Professor Dani Zamir, finally identified the areas of the genome sequence of the tomatoes that lead to increased yield and resistance to dry conditions, the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (Isaa) said in its online weekly publication, “Biotech Update.”

“The scientists crossbred two species of tomatoes, a wild variety from the deserts of western Peru, with a common commercial cultivar that is widely available. They identified interactions between two areas of the tomato’s genome. The study found that these specific areas in the plant’s genome lead to a 20 percent to 50 percent increase in the overall yield in both regular and dry conditions. The scientists also observed that plant size improved,” the Isaa said, citing a report from the American news agency Media Line, which covers the Middle East.

According to the researchers, “their findings show that using wild species is an effective way to enhance agricultural output. They could also prove to be widely applicable to other plants in the future.”

The goal, they said, was to pinpoint exactly which parts of the plant’s genome affect its yield and other important agricultural traits.

“We have 1,500 accessions and each one contains a segment of the wild tomato’s genome,” Michael Zilberberg, a research assistant working with Torgeman, told The Media Line.

“This allows us to see how each part of the genome affects the fruit, the plant’s growth, its size, as well as its resistance to drought and pathogens,” he added. “Because of these different results, we can find the characteristics that are important to us and discover where these characteristics come from in the wild tomato’s genome.”

The resulting new tomato variety, which is yet to be named, can cope with extreme weather conditions, it added. The study’s findings were published in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal.

“Commercial tomato breeds grown in open-field conditions and that you find in supermarkets on average require 317,000 gallons per acre each season,” said Torgeman, a doctoral candidate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in the interview with Media Line. “In our study, we cut this water amount in half and got great results.”

“There is global warming and farmers need tomatoes that can cope with these changing weather conditions,” Torgeman said. “Global warming does not only cause higher temperatures but also extreme weather like sudden torrential downpours or drought. So, we need plants that have improved capabilities.”

The new tomato breed being developed in Israel could help soften the blow. It is expected to hit supermarket shelves in the near future and likely will be used as a processing tomato in the production of ketchups and sauces, Torgeman said.

“We’re now in the stage of cultivating the first crossbred species for commercial purposes and I believe that this will be available on the market in the next two to three years.”