How millennials can stay connected, work seamlessly with just a few taps

Millennials are often dubbed as the “most ambitious generation.” We can see that with how

hardworking these individuals can be and how they’re always on the go, especially now with many jobs utilizing the online space for communication and productivity.

Whether it’s their full-time job or a side-hustle, many millennial Filipinos have learned to balance their personal and professional lives. Apart from having solid time management, they’ll need a reliable device that can help them work smarter.

For those who hustle hard in life, the Redmi 12C offers powerful features to work as a constantly dependable companion. The smartphone helps ambitious, on-the-go individuals to achieve their goals with its suite of advanced features and seamless performance.

Here are some of the ways the Redmi 12C can help people with their tasks:

Lightning-fast processor

Many jobs require people to have access to files online and messaging apps to communicate with colleagues quickly. In the case of people in the e-commerce field, they should be able to chat up their customers and have hassle-free access to social media, so they can market their products and accept online payments seamlessly. Fortunately, with the Redmi 12C’s lightning-fast MediaTek Helio G85 processor, they won’t have to worry about any lagging. The phone’s expandable storage also supports more space for workday files, along with photos and videos.

Don’t miss a detail

Taking clear photos and videos of products are important for online sellers, and the Redmi 12C has a 50MP AI Dual Camera that captures crisp images even in the dark with night mode. Its immersive 6.71 HD+ display also allows them to check and edit their content without any trouble.

Easy, all-day use

Being on the go means people need easy access to their phones, especially for drivers and delivery

riders who need to contact customers. The Redmi 12C has a rear fingerprint sensor, so users can turn the phone on in a snap. To ensure all-day usage, the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh long- lasting battery that comes with a 10W in-box charger. Lastly, its sleek design also guarantees that users can carry it around everywhere.

With its powerful features and accessible price points, the Redmi 12C is designed as the perfect entry-level smartphone for young goal-getters to support their side-hustles.

Those starting out in their career will also be able to connect seamlessly with their bosses and colleagues for online meetings, while students who need to connect with teachers and groupmates will likewise benefit from the ultra-fast processor that lets them shift from schoolwork to social connectivity.

Redmi 12C supports the right mindset for success, with its bigger screen, bigger storage, and bigger savings. Price starts only for P5,499. For more information, visit Xiaomi’s official Facebook page and visit Xiaomi’s official website. Online purchases are available via Xiaomi’s Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop (@XiaomiPhilippines).