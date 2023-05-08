‘House fast-tracking bill on salt industry revival’

The House of Representatives is now fast-tracking its deliberations on a substitute bill aimed at boosting domestic salt production, in support of the government’s drive to save this dying industry, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said that a technical working group (TWG) of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food has been “working double-time” on the draft substitute bill proposing a comprehensive plan to revitalize the salt industry.

Villafuerte expressed the hope that the committee would be able to endorse to the plenary soon enough a final bill revitalizing the salt industry, in time for its House approval before the 19th Congress ends its first regular session on June 2.

This substitute measure being drafted by the panel is a consolidation of six same-topic bills, including House Bill (HB) 7357, which Villafuerte had introduced with fellow CamSur Reps. Luis Miguel Villafuerte and Hiyoshi Anthony Horibata plus Bicol Saro Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan.

“Considering the expansive coastlines of the Philippines, it truly baffles us why our archipelago was reported in 2021 to be producing only 7 percent of the national salt requirement and importing the other 93 percent equivalent to around 550,000 MT [metric tons],” he said. “Hence, we are hoping that new legislation would enable our moribund salt industry to become competitive once more in both the domestic and international markets.”

“Our goal is for the Congress to help the Marcos administration revitalize the local salt industry by providing it with the right government support services for its protection and direction, specifically those that involve production and development.”

The revival of the salt industry is one of the priority measures of President Marcos.

Both chambers of the Congress are on their summer break and are set to reopen on Monday.

Villafuerte traced the local salt-making industry back to the 18th century, saying there was a time when Las Piñas and Malabon were the top salt producers before Pangasinan eventually became the country’s leading area for salt production.

Among the topics discussed by the TWG during its recent second meeting were the identification of priority areas for salt production, requirements for the exportation of local salt, possible tax breaks and the implementation of the salt iodization law or Republic Act (RA) 8172.

During that second TWG meeting, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Demosthenes Escoto said one of the goals in reviving the industry is to raise domestic production of salt, which is 11 percent locally produced and 89 percent imported.

Escoto had supported the proposals to reclassify salt as an agricultural commodity instead of as a mineral, and to place the salt industry under the supervision of BFAR.

At the same meeting, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Ignatius Rodriguez did not object to this proposal to place the salt industry under the jurisdiction of BFAR.

Masterplan

IN HB 7357, Villafuerte and its three other authors have proposed the creation of an interagency Philippine Salt Industry Development Council (PSIDC) to craft a 5-year masterplan to expand areas devoted to salt-making, boost domestic salt output, promote investments in this sector and market Philippine products made from this essential nutrient, among others.

As proposed by Villafuerte’s group, the PSIDC will craft a Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap (Roadmap) comprising programs and projects for the development and management, processing, utilization, business development, and commercialization of Philippine salt.

This proposed PSIDC will provide the overall policy and program directions and coordinate the activities of the various agencies and instrumentalities to ensure the implementation, accomplishment, periodic review and enhancement of the road map.

Villafuerte said he and his fellow authors have proposed that the road map focus on expanding salt-producing areas, ensuring sustainable production and harvesting in these areas, promoting investments in salt industry development programs, advancing market access for Philippine salt products locally and internationally, and providing continuous training and capacity-building in salt industry development.

They also said the road map aims to extend technical and financial assistance for the development, processing, commercialization and marketing of Philippine salt products; require the use of locally-produced salt in the fertilization of coconut farms by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA); provide technical and financial assistance in the local design and fabrication of high-capacity processing equipment for this industry; and develop categories of salt-farming areas into places for artisan salt production, gourmet salt production, iodized salt production and salt ecotourism sites.

Villafuerte had traced the decline of the salt industry to the ratification of the Philippines of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in 1994, which was seen as the reason for the influx of cheap salt imports and enactment of RA 8172, or the Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide Law in 1995, which required the addition of iodine to salt to address the country’s micronutrient malnutrition.

“The capital requirement for the machinery and technology for salt iodization was a heavy burden for local salt makers, leading many of them to drop one by one and shift to other livelihood sources,” said the authors in their bill.