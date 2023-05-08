HONNE to hold pre-show Q&A Night at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

London-based duo HONNE is set to play three shows in the Philippines! Overwhelmed with their fans’ love and support, they announced a special Pre-show Q&A Night at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on May 9, 2023 – a day before their tour kickoff in Araneta Coliseum. They are excited to meet the fans and invited singer-songwriter Arthur Miguel as their opening act.

On the day of the event, fans must present their Ayala Malls Zing – Ayala Malls’ exclusive shopping and promotions app – installed on their phones. One Zing profile is equivalent to one event pass. The passes will be available from 10 AM until supplies last. Limited passes are available so make sure to download the app. Zing is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Composed of Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, HONNE has been a Filipino favorite, with an ever-growing worldwide fanbase. The duo has graced multiple stages in the Philippines, including mall shows across Metro Manila and headlined music festivals in the country. They recently released their 11-track album “LET’S JUST SAY THE WORLD ENDED A WEEK FROM NOW, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?” – their first full release post-pandemic. Apart from their high-quality synth-pop production and songwriting, the album also features a star-studded guest list with A-listers such as KHALID, Pink Sweat$, and NIKI. They’re excited to play their new music and classic hits to their Filipino audience on three stages.

Catch HONNE on the following dates:

May 10, 2023 – Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City

May 12, 2023 – USEP Gymnasium and Cultural Center, Davao City

May 14, 2023 – Waterfront Hotel Ballroom, Cebu City

Tickets for the Manila show are available via Ticketnet.

#HONNEPreShow #HONNEatAyalaMallsManilaBay

#SeizeTheBay #AyalaMallsFanNights