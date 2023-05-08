FENDI celebrates Karl Lagerfeld

LUXURY brand FENDI spotlights “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in the Costume Institute’s Spring 2023 exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, plus the brand’s participation at the Met Gala.

Over the course of his 54-year tenure at FENDI, Karl Lagerfeld played a vital role in shaping the history of the Roman house, as well as becoming a beloved member of the Fendi family. Dedicated to illuminating his process and creative vision, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” invites the public into Karl’s world and reveal the dualities within his work. The exhibition will be open to the public from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

“The bond between Karl Lagerfeld and FENDI is fashion’s longest love story,” said Silvia Venturini Fendi, its artistic director of accessories and menswear.

Hired in 1965 by the five Fendi sisters, Lagerfeld transformed over five decades the family’s house into a playground of creativity, powered by his extraordinary and boundless imagination. It is that same vision that is celebrated throughout the exhibition, which traces his stylistic vocabulary and explores the unique working methodology that inspired such freedom. FENDI is proud to play a role in revealing that story.

On the 2023 Met Gala, FENDI guests include Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss, Precious Lee, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, and FENDI Korean Ambassador Hye Kyo Song. Other guests wearing FENDI for the evening include Eva Chen, Elizabeth Shaffer, Willow Bay, Huma Abedin, as well as Pete Davidson in FENDI Men’s.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images





