Evangelista clinches silver medal in cycling MTB XC eliminator

byJun Lomibao
May 8, 2023
1 minute read
Ariana Evangelista now has two medals in Cambodia.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PHNOM PENH—Ariana Evangelista did what she does best to snatch the silver medal in mountain bike’s crosscountry eliminator (XCE) for the country’s second medal in cycling at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Evangelista is more adept to crosscountry Olympic where she remains unbeatable at home but was perfect for the eliminator for her penchant of bursting into sporadic speed on the saddle.

It was her second medal after the mixed team bronze on Sunday in the MTB races staged on the foothills of Kulen Mountain in Siem Reap.

“I am very thankful for this medal, this is a team effort,” Evangelista said. “This won’t be possible without the help of everyone.”

Indonesia’s Darah Latifah won her second gold medal after the mixed team relay, while Thailand’s Warinthorn Phetprephan bagged bronze.

“Ariana was perfect for XCE,” PhilCycling vice president Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez said. “She led after the first lap but missed the gold in the final sprint.”

XCE is an MTB discipline that has little or no following at all back home, thus national team coaches led by Eboy Quinones had to improvise in training with intervals and time trials.

“We need a lot of technical skills and riders were trained for short bursts of sustained power up a short and very technical climb and then down a steep technical downhill before a final sprint to the finish,” Rodriguez said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

Yulo strikes gold

PHNOM PENH—Carlos Yulo was true to form in winning the gold medal in men’s individual all-around of artistic gymnastics in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Marquee Tent of the National Olympic Stadium.

byJun Lomibao
May 8, 2023

Sibol captures esports gold

PHNOM PENH—Team Sibol swept its three encounters for a 3-1 victory over Vietnam in the League of Legends: Wild Rift event for the country’s first esports gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the NagaWorld 2 Integrated Resort Theatre on Sunday night.

byJosef Ramos
May 8, 2023
Read more

Women’s badminton team shocks Malaysia

PHNOM PENH—The women’s badminton team assured the country of at least a bronze medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after beating regional powerhouse Malaysia, 3-0, in the quarterfinals on Monday at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

byBusinessMirror
May 8, 2023