DTI seizes uncertified vaporized nicotine and novel tobacco products in NCR ops

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it seized 9,695 units of uncertified vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products and novel tobacco products worth P2,988,473 during DTI’s enforcement operations in the National Capital Region (NCR) from February 9 to April 26,2023.

During the said period, the DTI said its enforcement teams visited 390 physical stores to ensure compliance with DTI Administrative Order (DAO) 22-16, series of 2022, the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11900.

Prior to physical inspection, DTI said it conducted surveillance operations. With this, it said, 121 firms were found compliant while 106 stores were either closed or no longer selling vape products.

However, violations were seen among 163 firms and they were required to submit a written explanation, DTI reported.

Meanwhile, the DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) Online Monitoring Unit (OMU) has intensified its monitoring with 16,376 monitored online vape stores.

According to DTI, 86 online stores were found compliant, while 16,290 were non-compliant.

“Again, violators were asked to submit an explanation following physical inspection among 18 shops. Online platforms were likewise required to respond to violations of merchants using their platforms,” DTI noted.

Through these efforts, the DTI said there are already 56 formal charges filed against violators of RA 11900 and its IRR. A case was also filed against one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, DTI said.

The DTI-FTEB said it has been conducting routine inspections following the DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual’s directive to tighten watch over violations of Republic Act No. 11900.

These include the following violations of firms or shops, in-store and online: No signage to inform consumers against use of children and non-smokers; Selling vape products that target children, through flavors or cartoon characters; Selling vape products in locations with children, such as schools and playgrounds; No age confirmation process against children’s interests; and vape product ads that target children and non-smokers.

Pascual underscored the importance of prioritizing the protection and welfare of Filipino consumers, especially minors in connection with selling vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products.

“The DTI remains steadfast in formulating and strictly implementing policies that will ensure that these vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products will not be easily accessible to minors who might be enticed by it. While we aim to protect the interest of businesses, we must also heed to the call of parents and other organizations regarding the effects of these products to minors,” the Trade chief said.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary for DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Ruth B. Castelo also expressed the consumer arm’s full commitment to implementing trade and industry Laws.

“The DTI recognizes the fast-evolving trend insofar as novel products are concerned. Thus, the CPG, through the DTI- FTEB enforcement teams, is resolute in enforcing RA 11900 and the implementing rules,” Castelo said.