DTI: Govt wants US nuclear firms to build factories in PHL

Manila is encouraging nuclear firms based in the United States to put up manufacturing facilities in the Philippines, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said “two potential things could happen” following the meetings between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and nuclear firms NuScale Power Corp. and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. in Washington D.C. last week.

“One is we can order from them the supply of the reactor either the small modular reactor or the micro modular reactor. Karamihan ito ano pa ito may mga clients na sila pero wala pang actual plan that’s already operating pero may mga contract na sila,” Pascual said at a virtual media briefing last Wednesday.

“Hinahabol din naman ‘yung itayo diyan sa Philippines ‘yung manufacturing facility nila. So dalawa ‘yung potential business model or business arrangements that we’re working, that we’re targeting.”

The Trade chief said NuScale is at the forefront of small modular reactors. “‘Yan ‘yung 60 megawatts and higher.” Meanwhile, Ultra Safe Nuclear, he noted, is into micro modular reactors.

“Magkaiba ‘yung technology nila. Masyadong complicated and new talaga. ‘Yung sa Ultra Safe ‘yun yung micro, iba ‘yung technology nila and they’re using special materials.”

He said, however, that these plans still depend on the government’s partnership with “local business people.”

“Kasi nga ang government natin it’s no longer in the business of running business so ang ginagawa ng government officials ay talagang pointing them to certain directions and providing them certain incentives so they will decide one way or the other.”

Meanwhile, the Trade chief provided a preview of the process involved in scouting for possible locations for the modular reactors.

“Pinag-uusapan pa rin kasi ‘yung micro modular reactor based on the claim of the supplier or the producer, medyo hindi sya sensitive sa geological movement…’yung earthquake for example kasi nga micro eh, so puwede Ito in areas na may volcanic activity,” Pascual said.

“Iyon namang isa, ‘yung small (modular reactor), sensitive ‘to sa volcanic or geological movements of the earth at na-identify na nila…meron na silang map kung ano ‘yung mga areas in the Philippines that can be considered safe locations pero wala pa ‘yung actual decision on which province or which area or which town they will build it if they proceed to build it.”