DOLE plays down PHL’s shortlisting for ILC meet, as labor flags sanctions

FOR its alleged large incidence of labor rights violations, the Philippines has been included in the shortlist of countries to be tackled by the Committee on Application of Standards (CAS) at the next International Labor Conference (ILC), according to a labor coalition.

The Nagkaisa labor coalition said the violations include the 69 cases of killings of trade union leaders and organizers, and about 400 other violations of Convention 87 or the Convention of the Freedom of Association (FOA) reported by Nagkaisa together with other members of the All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU).

To avoid being called out by the CAS, Nagkaisa urged the government to fully comply with the recommendations of the International Labor Organization-High Level Tripartite Mission (ILO-HLTM), which includes the creation of presidential body to look into trade unionists killings.

Expected inclusion

Last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 23 creating an interagency committee to come out with an inventory of cases related to FOA cases pending in the courts and to submit a “time-bound action plan” to address the incidents in response to the ILO-HLTM recommendations.

However, the committee lacked representation from employers and labor groups.

“To address this issue, the coalition proposes its amendments to transform it into a tripartite commission, consisting of representatives from the government and representatives from workers and employers groups in accordance with the principle of ‘tripartism and social dialogue’ of ILO Convention 144 and the principles of ‘shared responsibility’ and “participation in decision-making’ under the Constitution and the Labor Code,” Nagkaisa said in a statement.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), however, played down the implication of the country’s inclusion in the CAS shortlist.

“The inclusion [in the shortlist] is automatic and expected since with have to update and report the Committee on Application of Standards on the results of the High Level Tripartite Mission, which was received by the Philippines last January,” Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma told BusinessMirror in an SMS.

Economic repercussions

Nagkaisa chair Sonny Matula claimed the country will face economic repercussions if the CAS finds it to be non-compliant with Convention 87.

“This could potentially impede or restrict the country’s ability to fully enjoy the privileges associated with the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP+) in European and US markets,” Matula said.

The GSP exempts several exported Philippines products from tariffs in both markets.

The country is currently seeking the reauthorization of its GSP from the US and EU.

Matula’s concern was echoed by Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) Secretary General Josua Mata, who said the country’s grilling at the ILO ILC “would send a bad signal to our trading partners, particularly the EU and the USA, that the country is not a favorable place to invest in.”

The labor leader also noted it can lead to the country’s being included once again in the International Trade Union Confederation’s (ITUC) list of 10 worst countries for workers.

The country has been included in the ITUC list since 2016.