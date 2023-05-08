DOH to push for standardized healthcare workers’ salaries

THE Department of Health (DOH) has committed that it will continue to push for the standardization of salaries and benefits all geared towards ensuring that the country’s health-care workers (HCWs) are provided with healthier settings in terms of their communities and workplaces.

DOH Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario S. Vergeire also assured that they are exerting all efforts in disbursing the benefits and allowances of healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors, providing scholarships and other professional opportunities.

“Our healthcare workers, our modern heroes, really did step up when the pandemic struck the whole world. And to that, we can fully attest that all their efforts and sacrifices are not forsaken as we are now marching towards the new normal as the global public health emergency has been lifted,” Vergeire said, adding that the DOH and all its attached agencies, joins the celebration of National Health Workers’ Day on May 7, 2023.

“As the primary agency of the health sector in the country, the DOH honors all our healthcare workers serving the people in the name of Universal Health Care,” the DOH chief stressed.

Vergeire reiterated that HCWs form the “backbone” of our health systems and assured that the DOH “will continue to provide you with all the support for the betterment of your welfare and service.”

‘Unconstitutional’

MEANWHILE, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., now Philippine ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, called House Bill 6232, also known as Mandatory Medical Service bill, “unconstitutional.”

The bill filed by Malasakit and Bayahanihan party-list Rep. Anthony Rolando Golez Jr. aims to address the shortage of HCWs in the country.

It mandates new Filipino doctors and nurses to work in the country for a year before they could work abroad.

“That is unconstitutional because it frustrates every Filipino’s right to vote with her feet and get the hell out of our country to where she can make a living out of the medical education she paid for without any help from us. How dare you! Keep your filthy hands off my people,” Locsin tweeted over the weekend.

In an earlier tweet, Locsin shared his recollection during a Cabinet meeting when it was said that there should be a deployment ban of nurses “in case they get sick.”

“I said, ‘If you get sick I hope you die.’ That’s some nerve asking nurses to stick around in case we get sick.”

Locsin stressed that nurses “don’t owe us anything.”

“They paid for their education and are paying for our health by starving here until they can get the hell out. If we want a reserve corps of nurses then we should pay each of them P150,000 a month after taxes.”

Then, there was silence, he recalled.

Monthly salary

MEANWHILE, groups of HCWs renewed their call to increase their entry-level pay to keep them from going abroad.

The proposal for a monthly salary of P50,000 for nurses is still pending in Congress. HB 4599, or the Salary Increase for Nurses Act, will apply to nurses working in public and private health facilities.

Given a choice, Filipino Nurses United (FNU) President Maristela Abenojar said during a news briefing that most of HCWs would rather stay in the country to be with their respective family.

The only problem, Abenojar said, is the salary.

“Ipakita mo na maayos ang kanilang kakalagyan na trabaho sa health facilities, merong mga nakabubuhay na sahod, maayos na benepisyo, at meron tayong maayos na nurse-to-patient ratio kung sa nurses ’yan,” Abenojar said.

This was echoed by Robert Mendoza, of the Alliance of Health Workers.

“Dapat bigyan nila ng maayos na polisiya roon sa ating healthcare delivery system para patuloy na magsilbi ang ating healthcare workers sa ating bansa tulad ng sa usapin ng sahod, security of tenure at sa usapin pa ng benepisyo,” Mendoza stressed.

Vergeire said they are currently discussing the return service agreement (RSA), including the proper guidelines to ensure that no rights would be violated.

“Kailangan may mga mekanismo tayo kasi syempre may mga karapatan din naman ang ating mga [HCWs] to seek greener pasture,” Vergeire said.

She said that the country lacks around 114,000 doctors and 127,000 nurses.