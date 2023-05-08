D&L profit down 24% in January-March

Chemical manufacturer D&L Industries Inc. said its earnings in the first quarter declined by 24 percent to P594 million, from the previous year’s P780 million.

D&L President and CEO Alvin D. Lao said the company saw a decline in profits in January and February as supply chain concerns had prompted customers to frontload or stock up on inventories last year.

Company earnings, however, recovered in March, he said.

“While the first two months of the year were weaker-than-expected, we anticipate things to be much better moving forward as we started seeing volumes coming back in March.”

Lao said the company’s growth momentum is back as the supply chain has returned to normal and customers have already used up their excess inventories. He said March sales are up 62 percent and 26 percent compared to earnings in January and February, respectively.

“This year, our company is celebrating its 60th anniversary and we are confident that the resilience and the ability to adapt to changing business landscape built over the years will allow us to continue to thrive despite various macroeconomic challenges,” Lao said.

He said they are looking forward to the start of commercial operations of its Batangas plant, which could happen in the third quarter.

“The plant will add the capabilities that will allow us to increase our relevance in the overall production chain and service new and bigger customers globally,” Lao said.

Sales for the quarter fell 16 percent to P8.41 billion from the previous year’s P9.99 billion.

The company said its sales mix were back at the pre-pandemic level, with the high margins now composed of 64 percent of revenues and while the rest were from lower margins or the commodity products.

D&L’s capital expenditures (capex) this year are expected to decline to about P1.6 billion this year from P3.5 billion in 2022 as its Batangas plant nears completion.

Lao said this year’s capex will still be mostly for the completion of the Batangas plant plus and the maintenance capex for its other existing production facilities.