Discovering Paradise: Eternal Gardens sales associates embark on a breathtaking Boracay adventure

The Philippines is a unique destination, boasting breathtaking natural wonders, vibrant cultural treasures, pristine beaches, and charming towns.

The country offers an endless array of wonders to explore. After last year’s tour incentive to Puerto Princesa in Palawan, the Eternal Gardens local tour qualifiers were thrilled to have embarked on a new adventure in discovering the wonders of Boracay.

In celebration of their outstanding marketing achievements in 2022, 59 qualified sales associates from various branches of Eternal Gardens were rewarded with a tour incentive to Boracay on April 21, 2023.

This year’s delegates were joined by no less than the top company executives, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer D. Edgard A. Cabangon and Vice Chairman Benjamin V. Ramos. Executive Officer Dannica Cabangon, and Special Assistant to the President of Isuzu Gencars, Inc. Giannina Cabangon, daughters of Eternal Gardens’ Chairman and CEO, also joined the trip.

The delegates enjoyed a 4-day trip with full board meals for the whole duration of their stay as part of the all-expenses-paid tour incentive.

The tour included a wonderful stay in a hotel located within the private gardens of Boracay Island. The vibrant and hip beach lifestyle of Savoy Hotel Boracay Newcoast was fully embraced by the guests as they indulged in the superb services and amenities offered by the hotel, including a gym, outdoor pools, and an exclusive beach area, making the tour a truly unforgettable experience.

The delegates enjoyed a wealth of activities, including island hopping and visits to pristine beaches like Puka Shell Beach and Picnic Area. Crystal kayaking, souvenir shopping, and photography were also popular among the delegates. They also explored the nearby market, malls, and churches, making the most of their time on the islands.

But it’s not just the natural beauty that makes this place special; the local cuisine is equally impressive. From fresh seafood dishes to hearty stews, delegates were treated to a feast for the senses at every meal. The combination of delicious food and stunning scenery makes for an unforgettable experience, and all were left with a newfound appreciation for the natural wonders of Boracay.

On the evening of Day three, the agents gathered for a memorable dinner party at the poolside. The program began with a prayer led by Ms. Rachelle Aguilar from the Cabanatuan branch. The delegates were treated to a mouthwatering dinner, accompanied by an open bar. The night was undoubtedly memorable, with a live band performance that had everyone dancing and singing along. The atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie as the guests enjoyed each other’s company and fantastic entertainment.

Special messages from the company’s President & COO, Mr. Numeriano Rodrin, and Chairman and CEO, Mr. D. Edgard A. Cabangon, were delivered, expressing gratitude to the delegates for their dedication and hard work in driving the company’s success. April celebrants were also honored with a birthday song and cake, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A highlight of the night was the Mr. and Ms. Boracay contest, which saw four pairs of sales associates chosen by the executives and their spouses. Each candidate made a stunning introduction, showcasing their unique personalities and talents. In the end, only two sales associates emerged victorious as Mr. and Ms. Boracay 2023, Mr. Ronnie Soriano of the Dagupan branch, and Ms. Florita Arellano of the Batangas Branch. It was a perfect way to cap off the tour and celebrate the success of the marketing year, leaving everyone with fond memories of a truly remarkable tour.

On the fourth and final day of their tour in Boracay, the delegates started their day with a satisfying breakfast and enjoyed their remaining time in the hotel. Before lunch, the group headed back to Manila, concluding their unforgettable journey. The delegates left with new and joyous memories as they returned to their respective branches.