Davao City demolishes nearly 200 structures atop dikes, under bridges

DAVAO CITY—The city government has demolished almost 200 structures built on top of river dikes and under bridges to reduce the risk of floods and to prevent the dikes and bridges’ structural stability from getting compromised.

A river patrol team of the Public Safety and Security Office has also scoured the rivers to check and report on other structures built atop the dikes further inland. Angel Sumagaysay, head of the PSSO, said the River Patrol Monitoring Team is tasked with surveillance, monitoring and demolition of illegal structures.

“Most of these structures are located in Talomo District, at SIR, Davao River. Only a few structures remain as almost all of the structures have been demolished. In Panacan, there are many structures demolished. Currently, we are demolishing structures in Bago Gallera,” he said.

Sumagaysay said the structures are mostly made of light materials but some are made of concrete, “which is why it takes them some time to demolish some of them”.

“These structures are extensions of houses, CRs, kitchen, cages of animals. Others even built apartments,” he added.

Informal settlers have already settled in the areas for two decades or more, “and the demolition takes time as these settlers need to find areas to stay. They are usually accommodated by their nearby family members,” he said.

Sumagaysay said his office has coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Development Office for financial and other forms of support to settlers who have to leave their shelter.

“Sometimes they ask for time so we cannot directly demolish and we suggest that we will conduct the demolition after one week and when that time comes the demolition pushes through,” he said.

“Dikes are for the water. It is a form of protection for nearby residents. Once you construct over a dike or bore holes on it, its integrity weakens and it gets damaged. As water enters, the worse can happen,” Sumagaysay said.

One dike in Bunawan has already been damaged “because of concrete structures built on top of them”.

“This is the reason why the team is really pushing to demolish existing structures as soon as possible,” he said, adding that “we always underscore the importance of dikes for flood control”.

“The purpose of the dike is for protection from flooding; but why are you building houses there? The residents can understand that as long as it is properly explained to them,” he said.