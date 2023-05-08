Congress prodded to pass remedial law scrapping probation for reckless drivers

AMID rising deadly road incidents caused by reckless driving, Congress was asked to pass a remedial law scrapping probation for reckless drivers.

In filing Senate Bill 1016, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Martin “Koko” dlL. Pimentel 3rd asked lawmakers to enact a tougher law making reckless driving a non-probational offense.

Noting reports on “traffic deaths on the rise,” Pimentel called on Congress to enact a proposed legislative measure that he filed to make reckless driving a non-probationable offense.

As filed, SB 1016 provides that “when death is caused by imprudence or by negligence, whether reckless or simple, the accused should not be eligible for probation.”

In a separate statement over the weekend, the minority leader conveyed he was “alarmed by increasing deaths caused by road accidents primarily due to recklessness.”

Pimentel recalled that last May 5 alone, a 4-year-old boy died while another is in critical condition after being run over by a bus and an SUV in front of a school along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

“This is among hundreds, if not thousands, of heartbreaking stories of road accidents that we hear and see every day,” the lawmaker lamented, asking: “How many innocent and precious kids do we have to lose in fatal road accidents before we act and make our roads safe for all Filipinos?”

Moreover, Pimentel added: “I therefore call on my colleagues in Congress to pass a measure calling for stiffer penalties against reckless drivers.”

He stressed that “It is about time to put motorists on notice, be careful on the road or else face prison time. We can do this by removing the option for probation for convicted reckless drivers.”

Pimentel added that If passed, “the awaited remedial legislation can help reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless driving,” citing figures from Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista that there were 11,000 individuals who died due to road accidents in 2022.

The lawmaker likewise cited Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ranked road accidents as the thirteenth cause of death in the Philippines in 2022, adding that “some road accidents that killed a number of passengers last year including an accident involving an overloaded SUV that killed 15 in Kalinga; a road mishap that killed 11 in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; and an accident that killed a seven-year-old girl in a bus terminal in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

At the same time, the senator pointed out “it appears that the country’s criminal law on imprudence or negligence has not deterred people from acting with reckless abandon or an inexcusable lack of precaution.”

Pimentel added: “It has been said that the negligent persons involved in these tragedies were not in fear of punishment as they are aware that even if convicted, they would still be eligible for probation and would not be imprisoned.”