Ballet Manila performs ‘Don Quixote’

RELIVE the adventure and romance of one of the most beloved performances in classical ballet as Ballet Manila restages Don Quixote, showcasing the dance company’s strength in classical ballet at its highest standards. The shows will be on May 27, 8 pm, and May 28, 5 pm, at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

“The challenges that Ballet Manila has faced these past years have proven our grit and resilience in the face of adversity, which I believe is relatable with Don Quixote’s burning passion, the love for adventure and challenges to prove oneself. It also fills me with so much excitement to showcase our edge in classical ballet once again as a dance company with the return of Don Quixote this year,” said Liza Macuja Elizalde, artistic director of Ballet Manila.

Embodying the Hispanic spirit of Don Quixote’s epic tale is American danseur and rising star of San Francisco Ballet Esteban Hernandez, who will fly into Manila to perform as Basilio, Kitri’s love interest. Hernandez is fast gaining recognition in the international ballet scene. He joined San Francisco Ballet in 2013, was promoted as a soloist in 2017 and principal dancer in 2019.

One of the most notable feats of San Francisco’s rising star was his performance at Gala Despertares in Mexico City, which was produced by Soul Arts Productions, owned by Esteban and his brother, Isaac Hernandez.

He has also received multiple accolades including the Latino Spirit Award from the California Latino Legislative Caucus for achievements in the performing arts held at Sacramento, California, He is also a recipient of the Jerome Robbins Foundation Award and gold medals at the Youth America Grand Prix and was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Mexico.

The iconic role of Kitri, on the other hand, will be performed by Ballet Manila’s principal dancer, Jasmine Pia Dames, who is also a Gawad Buhay 2015 awardee as Best Featured Female in Classical Ballet for her role in Romeo and Juliet.

Interestingly, her twin sister Jessica Pearl portrayed the same role in the modern iteration of the same story directed by Martin Lawrance in February, which is also part of the 25th season performance.

“The role of Kitri has always been one of my favorite ballerina roles. As a mentor and director, it brings me great joy to see Ballet Manila’s future Kitris embody the grace, strength, and passion that this role demands,” said Macuja-Elizalde.

“We see this as an opportunity to showcase the depth of talent in our company,” she adds.

Don Quixote is part of Ballet Manila’s 25th season performance on its 27th year which was kicked off by Martin Lawrance’s very Filipino

and contemporary take on Romeo and Juliet in February.

More information about Ballet Manila and its upcoming shows is available at www.balletmanila.com.ph. For tickets, contact www.ticketworld.com.ph or 8891-9999.